Britt West Hancock sent Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 32-0 decision in Iowa high school football action on October 7.
Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar after the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense stormed in front for a 26-0 lead over the Saints at halftime.
Britt West Hancock thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with October 8, 2021 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Britt West Hancock faced off against Armstrong North Union and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Traer North Tama on September 23 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.
