Britt West Hancock sent Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 32-0 decision in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar after the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense stormed in front for a 26-0 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Britt West Hancock thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

