 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abracadabra: Armstrong North Union vanquishes Lake Mills 44-12
0 comments

Abracadabra: Armstrong North Union vanquishes Lake Mills 44-12

{{featured_button_text}}

Armstrong North Union didn't tinker around with Lake Mills. A 44-12 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa football game.

Armstrong North Union drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Lake Mills after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 24-12 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

The Warriors thundered in front of the Bulldogs 38-12 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 3, Lake Mills faced off against Manly Central Springs and Armstrong North Union took on Greene North Butler on September 3 at Armstrong North Union High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News