Abracadabra: Armstrong North Union vanquishes Lake Mills 44-12

Armstrong North Union didn't tinker around with Lake Mills. A 44-12 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa football game.
Armstrong North Union drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Lake Mills after the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 24-12 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.
The Warriors thundered in front of the Bulldogs 38-12 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 3, Lake Mills faced off against Manly Central Springs and Armstrong North Union took on Greene North Butler on September 3 at Armstrong North Union High School. For more, click here.
