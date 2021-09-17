Abracadabra: Armstrong North Union vanquishes Lake Mills 44-12

Armstrong North Union didn't tinker around with Lake Mills. A 44-12 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa football game.

Armstrong North Union drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Lake Mills after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 24-12 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

The Warriors thundered in front of the Bulldogs 38-12 going into the fourth quarter.

