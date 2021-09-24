A quick early edge gooses Van Horne Benton to win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 20-13

A swift start blazed a winning path for Van Horne Benton during a 20-13 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on September 24 in Iowa football.

Van Horne Benton drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon after the first quarter.

The Bobcats' offense jumped to a 10-6 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Van Horne Benton and Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

