Barry Alvarez meets with 1978 state championship football team in return to Mason City

Barry Alvarez has accomplished many things in his Hall of Fame college coaching career.

Between his time starting as an assistant football coach at the University of Iowa in 1979, to his retirement from the athletic director position at the University of Wisconsin earlier this year, Alvarez's name has become synonymous with success.

What national college football fans might not know, and the Mason City community knows all too well, is that Alvarez actually led the Mohawk football team as head coach to the town's only state championship in 1978 – just one year before joining Hayden Fry's staff at Iowa.

"That helped get Hayden Fry's attention when he took that job, and Donnie Duncan's," Alvarez said about the championship on Thursday. "Both of them offered me a job that year. It didn't hurt, I know that."

Alvarez came back to Mason City for the first time in 10 years on Thursday night for Mason City High School's "The Future is Now" fundraising campaign event, which is aimed at raising $750,000 for the new field house and swimming pool addition.

Before the dinner and fundraiser, in which Alvarez was the keynote speaker, members of the 1978 state championship football team met for a reunion with their former coach at Music Man Square.

"Some of my best friends in life are these guys that I went to high school with," former Mason City quarterback Mark McManigal said.

Members of the team got a chance to see their old coach for the first time in many years. Of course, fond memories were brought back up and stories were shared.

Charlie Hugo, the team statistician in 1978, can remember when Alvarez showed up in 1976 to take on the new role as head football coach.

"When he got there, in public, he said that when the kids that are in eighth grade are in high school, we're going to win the state championship football game within four years," Hugo said. "And then we did."

The legend of the 1978 team has only grown since then. No other team has won a state title in Mason City history, so the story of the team is remembered fondly by the community.

The season started with six straight wins, but Fort Dodge took a 26-24 victory in triple overtime to hand the Mohawks their first loss.

"In retrospect, it was probably a good thing for us," McManigal said. "It was a little bit of a wake-up call and we ended up just running the table through the rest of the season."

Mason City would get the last laugh as the Mohawks won the next two games before taking care of West Des Moines Valley, 28-7, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Mohawks rolled through Fort Dodge, 33-6, to exact revenge in the semifinals, before beating Dubuque Hempstead in a 15-7 thriller to win the state title.

Alvarez remembers a handful of players who actually missed the championship game because of the injuries.

"Guys stepped up. They were not going to be held back from winning that championship," Alvarez said. "You remember those games. That was a great game. Hempstead was a good team, but we would've blown them out if we had our full squad."

Alvarez joined the University of Iowa coaching staff as a linebackers coach in 1979 and stayed on through the 1986 season. He then coached at Notre Dame from 1987 to 1989. In 1988, Alvarez, the defensive coordinator, helped the Fighting Irish win the national championship.

He then took the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin in 1990 and led the team until 2005. From there, he served as the athletic director for the next 16 years.

"It was obvious that he had talent, but he wouldn't be where he would today without us," McManigal joked. "I'm kidding. No, we knew he was something special. His career, I don't think anyone could have dreamed of all the incredible things he's done."

During his time in college athletics, Alvarez always managed to somehow find ways to stay in touch with the 1978 team.

Watching him interact with his former players, it was clear to see how much love and respect they have for each other.

"Barry always had a way of motivating a team like no other coach I ever had," former Mason City offensive lineman Doug Wiltsie said. "He could motivate a team and it seemed like he always had a special wrinkle in the game plan for every week."

And Alvarez hasn't been shy about how much the team, and the magical season, still means to him.

"I've said that after a Rose Bowl victory. I won a national championship when I was at Notre Dame, won three Rose Bowls when I was at Wisconsin and they talked about how big the game was," Alvarez said. "I said, 'Listen, the state championship in Mason City, Iowa, was just as important and just as special for me.'"

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

