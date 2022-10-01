Arends fitting right in at Osage in first year playing 11-man football

There were people in his corner and people that disagreed with the decision.

When Landon Arends was discussing with his family about the possibility of transferring schools and leaving Rockford, he only had one in mind.

Osage.

"It is my time," Arends said.

Even though his dad was a Rockford native, and the family moved from Texas to Iowa in order to be closer to family, his parents were supportive. Others, though, weren't too thrilled with the move.

To this day, Arends called it a personal reason as to why he left Rockford. He still has friends and last summer when Osage played the Warriors in baseball, he was chatting it up with former teammates afterwards.

"I got to put myself out there if I want to college," Arends said. "I think this is the right (move). Right place, right fit. Look at how it worked out."

Quite well, actually.

Arends has been a weapon as their top pass catching option and is their kicker and punter that creates a field position battle that they always seem to be one step ahead.

"Seeing him develop (at Rockford), I knew he was going to be a big time weapon for us," Osage head coach Torian Wolf said.

After three years at Rockford and playing 8-Player football, it is first year as a prep playing 11-on-11 football. Twenty additional yards has not been a problem.

It has fit like a glove.

"I'm really glad to have him and I'm proud of him," Green Devils QB Max Knudsen said. "He's more confident now."

Football was a sport Arends wanted to play in high school, but he wasn't overly confident. Mainly, he felt he was too small at 5-foot-10 and 133 pounds.

Wolf, then the head coach at Rockford, tried to relate.

"I'm the tiniest person in the world and I played football in college," Wolf said.

Arends leaped over the mental hurdle and played on the gridiron. It was his freshman year when the Warriors reached the state championship match and finished runner-up.

Wolf went to Osage a couple years after that run. He kept in touch with Arends and that connection was strong enough to think of the Mitchell County as an option when Arends wanted to transfer.

Arends competed for the Green Devils in track and field then baseball in the summer. He admitted it was an early struggle to develop friendships at his new school.

"I started to get really close with the baseball guys," Arends said. "Once the school year started, I kind of felt welcomed. People knew me."

Knudsen didn't waste time reaching out.

The junior right-hander knew that Arends would likely replace Nathan Havel as the mismatch on the outside and deep threat. Those two instantly worked on chemistry.

"Once we heard he was coming over, we got to the field and started throwing passes to him," Knudsen said.

Considering the circumstances surrounding Friday's Class 2A District 3 tussle between Osage and sixth-ranked New Hampton held on Sawyer Field, Arends put up potentially his best game.

The senior hauled in five catches for 117 yards and a TD as one of the impactful players in the Green Devils 21-8 triumph over the Chickasaws to take control of the district.

With a win next week, plus some help, Osage can win its second straight district title.

"I think we still have a lot of doubters, a lot of people don't believe in us or are not giving us the respect we deserve," Wolf said. "This night is all about earning respect."

After New Hampton marched down the field to the tune of 19 plays and 74 yards to go up 8-0, Knudsen's chemistry with Arends was on full display on the Green Devils next drive.

On a similar play to their first drive, Knudsen tossed a deep ball and it dropped right in Arends' lap and later shedding a tackle, he was gone to the end zone.

Sixty-five yards later and it was a one-point game.

"We do a lot of things together and everyday in practice, we get better at it," Arends said. "They couldn't guard me. We knew it was wide open. Great ball by Max."

Osage's insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter was set up by Arends hauling in a 16-yard pass. The talent was never in question and through six weeks, neither is the production.

Just like Wolf anticipated.

"We want (Max and Landon) to get connected as much as possible," he said.

Kicking is what Arends wants to do in college. He's talked with South Dakota State and Drake plus a couple other D-3 programs. He's recorded 15 touchbacks, nailed two field goals and is 19-of-20 in PAT's.

He very rarely kicks it to where an opponent gets a return off.

"I just practice all the time," Arends said. "Go through my warmups, mental cues, get some kicks up. I can extend it sometimes, get up to 65-70-yard field goals. It clears my mind."

He'll play basketball this winter then gear up for his second season of track and field then close his prep career with baseball. Everything Arends hoped Osage would be as lived up to the billing.

And then some.

"I'm going to have to reflect on everything that I've done," Arends said. "Thank my Rockford friends, my Osage friends. Hopefully it pays off in the end and I don't regret anything I've done."