Six area teams will battle this postseason for a shot at a state title. Here is what you need to know about each team, and their opponents, as well as the Globe Gazette's prediction for each game.
Class 2A
No. 2 Clear Lake (9-0) vs. Spirit Lake (6-3)
Friday, 7 p.m., at Lions Field
The Lions go into this game as heavy favorites. Clear Lake’s defense has been dominant this season, allowing just 21 total points in the final five weeks of the regular season.
For Clear Lake’s defense, much of the focus will be on trying to contain the dual-threat junior quarterback Brent Scott. Scott is a potent passer, as well as a dynamic runner for the Indians. Scott has a 64 percent completion percentage, with an average of 13.6 yards per completion.
He has also passed for 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His 1965 passing yards was 21st in the state, just 28 yards behind Clear Lake quarterback Jaylen DeVries.
Scott also leads Spirit Lake in rushing, with 601 yards on 121 rushes, and a team-high 12 touchdowns. Through the air, Joe Stein is the Indians’ biggest threat, with 50 receptions and eight touchdowns.
On defense, junior Max Carney leads the team with 50 tackles, along with seven sacks.
Clear Lake’s offense is tough for opposing teams to prepare for, due to its very balanced attack. Senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries finished with 26 touchdowns and just three picks, and was also second on the team with 266 rushing yards.
The Lions' top back is junior Jaden O’Brien-Green. O’Brien-Green rushed for 860 yards on 122 rushes, with 10 touchdowns. Through the air, the Lions are packed with receivers. The top two this season have been seniors Kody Kearns and Nick Danielson, who had 791 and 563 yards through the air, respectively.
With a dominant defense, and an offense with no focal point to key in on, Clear Lake should win this game.
Prediction: Clear Lake 35, Spirit Lake 13.
Algona (9-0) vs. CLGLR (5-4)
Friday, 7 p.m., at Algona High School
Algona finished with a perfect 9-0 record, and will face the No. 16 seed Central Lyon/ George- Little Rock on Friday at Algona High School.
CLGLR rebounded from a horrendous start to the season to earn a postseason spot. The Lions began the year with a 35-0 loss at West Lyon, and then lost each of their next three games to start the year at 0-4.
In week five, the Lions finally got a victory as they beat BH/RV 41-14. The Lions then went on a tear, winning each of their final five games by an average of 24.6 points.
CLGLR's offense leans heavily on the run. Lead running back Kole Telford rushed for 947 yards on 110 carries, with 13 touchdowns, and a mark of 8.6 yards per carry.
Senior quarterback Colby Postma finished with a 46.6 percent completion percentage, with 719 yards. Postma had seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Five of those seven touchdowns went to leading receiver Carter Krull, who pulled down 24 catches for 344 yards.
As they have all season, Algona will lean on senior Wyatt Wegener. Wegener ran for 1083 yards on 70 rushes, with18 touchdowns.
Wegener was also the Bulldogs top receiving threat, with 24 catches, double the total of any other Algona receiver, along with six touchdowns.
While Wegener, who is receiving attention from Division I programs, is the player to watch in this game, senior quarterback Tyler Manske is an offensive weapon himself. Manske passed for 1183 yards on the season, with 12 touchdowns and just three picks.
If Algona hopes to win, they will need to make sure Telford has little room to run. The Bulldogs had 25 team sacks this season, and putting pressure on Postma and Telford could spell doom for CLGLR’s offense.
Algona’s defense has both Cole Lewis and Andrew Hamilton, who finished with six and five sacks apiece, so pressuring the QB should not be an issue.
Algona should roll to a victory in this game. Look for Wegener to have a big day on the ground.
Score Prediction: Algona 42, CLGLR 27
Class 1A
Osage (5-4) vs. West Lyon (8-1)
Friday, 7 p.m., at Osage High School
After a terrible start to the season, the Green Devils stormed back with five straight wins to secure a Class 1A, District 3 championship. With their 5-4 record overall record, the No. 15- seeded Green Devils will have their work cut out for them in the playoffs.
In the opening round, Osage will battle No. 8 ranked West Lyon, who finished the season at 8-1. Osage is one of the more pass-friendly offenses in North Iowa, but they are by no means one-dimensional.
Junior quarterback Collin Muller is the second leading passer in the area, behind Clear Lake’s Jaylen DeVries, with 1946 yards through the air, and 22 touchdowns.
Muller’s supporting cast consists of three main playmakers. Senior running back Zach Williams has rushed for 696 yards on 131 carries this season.
Through the air, seniors Thor Maakestad and Spencer Mooberry set the pace. Maakestad leads the team with 661 yards on 31 catches, for an average of 21.3 yards per catch, with 10 touchdowns. Mooberry has 32 receptions for 573 yards, and five scores.
Maakestad is two weeks removed from a spectacular performance against Lake Mills. Maakestad caught nine passes for 204 yards and five touchdowns in the game, an impressive comeback for the senior, who took a bad hit the week before that forced him to leave the game at halftime, and undergo a CT scan.
The Green Devils multi-threat offense will be facing a Wildcats defense that has allowed six points or fewer in six games this season. The Wildcats also have 13 interceptions and 13 sacks as a team, which could prove challenging for Muller, who has thrown eight picks this year.
On offense for West Lyon, Logan Meyer is the athlete to watch. Meyer has 842 rushing yards on 105 touches this season, for eight yards per carry and 16 touchdowns. Gavin Lorenzon is the team’s top receiving threat, with 409 yards on 21 catches, and eight touchdowns
Facing them will be Osage’s stalwart defense, which has not allowed more than 20 points to an opponent since Sept. 20.
This game could close, but expect West Lyon to pull it out. With its suffocating defense and a big-time rusher in Meyer, the Wildcats will be a tough opponent for the Green Devils to top.
Score Prediction: West Lyon 24, Osage 21
Class A
West Hancock (9-0) vs. IKM-Manning (6-3)
Friday, 7 p.m., at West Hancock High School
West Hancock finished off a perfect season, and a Class A, District 3 title with a 55-7 win over Belmond-Klemme last Friday. It was the conclusion of a spectacular season, which saw the Eagles win every game by at least 22 points.
The Eagles employ a trio of running backs that all would easily be the top back on any other team. Tate Hagen leads the squad with 1,549 yards on 189 carries. Cole Kelly has 914 yards on 86 carries, while Josef Smith has taken the ball 90 times, for 803 yards.
Over the decades, head coach Bob Sanger has relied heavily on the ground game, which has led to a lot of success for the Eagles program, including state titles in 1973 and 1996. This season, Sanger has taken a step back from coaching as he battles leukemia, and in his stead, son Mark Sanger has taken over head coaching duties.
The Eagles finished second in the state with 3,844 yards, and tied for fourth with 55 touchdowns.
IKM-Manning is another team that overcome a terrible start to the year to earn a postseason spot. The Wolves started the year 0-3, including a pair of shutout losses on the road to Underwood and South Central Calhoun. Beginning with a 17-7 win over East Sac County on Sept. 20, the Wolves won their final six games of the season to win the Class A, District 2 title.
Kyler and Amos Manning lead the way on offense for IKM-Manning. Kyler has 827 rushing yards on 174 carries this season with 13 touchdowns, while Amos has 717 yards and eight scores on 118 carries.
With so much of the game sure to be dependent on running the ball, a big key for both teams will be to get pressure on the pocket. Brody Swearingen leads the Wolves with seven sacks on the season. On defense, West Hancock allowed just 15 points over the final four weeks of the season.
Expect the Eagles to score a big win in this game. With so many weapons in the backfield, IKM-Manning will have a difficult time stopping West Hancock’s offense. Expect Tate Hagen to have a big day, as the Eagles cement their status as the favorites to win the Class A state title.
Score Prediction: West Hancock 54, IKM-Manning 17
St. Ansgar (9-0) vs. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2)
Friday, 7 p.m., at Saint Ansgar High School
All season long, the Saint Ansgar football team has leaned on their running backs. And all season long, the Saints’ backs have walloped opposing defenses. Led by senior Jack Sievert, who recently set the team’s record for career touchdowns, the program finished third in the state with 3,638 total rushing yards.
Much like area rival West Hancock, which St. Ansgar may very well have to play later in the postseason, the running game is key.
Sievert had a team-high 1,490 yard on the ground, along with 30 touchdowns. The Saints’ other running back, Ryan Cole, has also been a force. Cole ran for 923 yards on 78 carries, with 16 touchdowns on the season, for an average of 11.8 yards per carry.
The Saints will be facing an Edgewood-Colesburg team that allowed eight or fewer points in six of its nine games this season, and is fresh off a 33-6 win over Clayton Ridge. On defense, Parker Rochford has pulled in seven interceptions, while Max Bahls leads the team with 74 tackles.
On offense, running back Keegan Hansel has rushed for 1078 yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Watch for Sievert to have a big day in such a pressure packed game. St. Ansgar should win this game by a fair margin.
Score Prediction: Saint Ansgar 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 13
Eight-Player
Rockford (7-2) at Turkey Valley (9-0)
Friday, 7 p.m., at Turkey Valley High School
The 2018 8-Man football state runner-up will go into this postseason with a tough road ahead of them. The Warriors finished in second place in the Class 8, District 2 standings to 9-0 Don Bosco, and will open the postseason on the road against perfect Turkey Valley.
This season was one of transition for the Warriors. After losing to New London in the state finals in 2018, Rockford lost several of its best players to graduation. Jacob Staudt, who passed for 1351 yards in 2018, and ran for over 2000 yards, was replaced by junior Will Bushbaum.
Bushbaum has been a surprisingly mobile quarterback for the Warriors this season. He has rushed for a team-high 910 yards on 162 carries this season, while also passing for 868 yards.
Bushbaum has thrown for a 46.6 percent completion percentage, but is also prone to mistakes, with nine interceptions on the season.
The key for Turkey Valley will be putting pressure on Bushbaum, who has proven that he is extremely effective on the ground. On offense, the Trojans rely on a pair of top backs, in Eli Reicks and Dylan Elsbend. Reicks has 799 rushing yards on 72 carries this season, while Elsbend has 798 yards on 111 carries.
Rockford will rely on Kole Menne, who leads the team for 22 tackles for loss and six solo sacks this season, to try to stymie the Turkey Valley run game. If Turkey Valley does take to the air, Justice Jones could make a difference. He has five interceptions this season, including a pick-six.
While the Warriors have some big-time playmakers in Bushbaum and receiver Justice Jones, Turkey Valley will be a tough team to beat. The Trojans have allowed more than 14 points just twice all season, and when they did, the offense scored at least 72 points. This one will be a tight game, but Turkey Valley should pull it out.
Score Prediction: Turkey Valley 35, Rockford 31
