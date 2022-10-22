Area High School Roundup: Clear Lake, West Hancock two wins away from UNI-Dome

Jared DeVries didn't mince words over 12 hours after Clear Lake's football team notched a second straight playoff win.

He feels his bunch is playing the best football of the season.

The Lions rallied down 13 points at the half with two third quarter touchdowns and a game-sealing interception in the fourth allowed them to stun PCM, Monroe 28-27 on Friday night in the opening round of the Class 2A postseason.

"Definitely was a good one," DeVries said. "Our guys played at a high level and kept believing in themselves. We knew we could do it."

Two straight wins by single digits has allowed Clear Lake (5-4) to extend its season one more week. Since the 31-28 loss to Osage in Week 4, its defense has not allowed 30 points.

Titan Schmitt snared the interception on the Mustangs final drive in the fourth to preserve the victory.

"Our defense has really stepped up big in key moments and last night was no different," DeVries said. "A lot of guys stepping up."

The sophomore also finished with 142 yards and three touchdowns as Clear Lake's top ball carrier. The only other score was a pick-six by senior Zeke Nelson.

Quarterback Cael Stephany completed five passes for 96 yards. The Lions will head west for the second straight season for the Round of 16 and face third-ranked Spirit Lake.

Meanwhile, Class A top-ranked West Hancock used strong second and third quarters to defeat Nashua-Plainfield 44-16 on the strength of 36 points over the course of the second and third quarters.

Much of the Eagles (9-0) success came out of their base package as Kale Zuehl found the end zone four times and finished with 112 yards on 23 carries.

"Once we got going, adjusted a few things, we were able to get things taken care of," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "Our base stuff we got going and stuck with it for quite awhile."

Jaxen Peterson broke free for a 62-yard score in his 94-yard effort on five carries. David Smith recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss and Iowa State commit Rylan Barnes led with eight tackles.

It was just an 8-0 game after the first quarter. The Huskies were not willing to let the Eagles waltz in and take a playoff win.

"They were a pretty handy team and knew what they were doing," Sanger said.

West Hancock will face Wapsie Valley in the second round of the Class A playoffs next week.

Football

Pods announced for remaining five area teams: The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the Round of 16 pods for all seven classifications of high school football on Saturday morning.

Osage and West Hancock as district champions will host Round of 16 games. The Green Devils will get their second straight foe from Class 2A District 2 as OABCIG will trek to Sawyer Field for a 7 p.m. kick. The opposite matchup in 2A Pod B is Clear Lake at Spirit Lake, another District 2 vs. District 3 contest.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will face a Wapsie Valley team that just shutout St. Ansgar 35-0 in the opening round at Bob Sanger Field. On the other side of Class A Pod B, Newman Catholic will head eastward and face North Linn in Troy Mills.

If all four area teams win next Friday, they would face each other in the quarterfinals on Nov. 4 for the right to go to the UNI-Dome.

The other area qualifier was Hampton-Dumont-CAL in Class 3A and it will face a familiar foe in the Round of 16. It will get a rematch from last year's playoffs as it makes the road trip to Humboldt for a 7 p.m. kick.

Opposite of that in 3A Pod C is Benton at Independence.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, South Tama 13: A game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter allowed the Bulldogs to stave off the upset-minded Trojans to finish third place in Class 3A District 3 and win their Week 9 regular season finale.

HD-CAL (6-3) gained the final at-large spot based off RPI as it was .03 ahead of Davenport Assumption for the fourth at-large berth. It was a 7-7 game after the opening quarter and 14-13 heading into the final 12 minutes.

Brody Walton took the majority of carries for the Bulldogs with 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gavin Meader tossed for 153 and added 56 yards on the ground with a score. Chase Spradlin finished with with three sacks and three tackles for loss.

West Delaware 35, Charles City 0: A 22-point third quarter allowed the Hawks to seize control and defeat the Comets in the regular season and Class 3A District 3 finale at Comet Field.

It was a scoreless game after the opening 12 minutes then West Delaware got the scoring underway with a touchdown in the second quarter. It wasn't until the outburst in the third where the game became one-sided.

Charles City (1-8) was shutout in four of its last six games. It loses the nucleus at linebacker in Kayden Blunt, Ethan Peterson and Trevor Peterson, but quarterback Jordan Foster and a good chunk of his offensive weapons are expected to return in 2023.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Oelwein 0: The Cardinals won their first game of the season as they pitched a shutout versus the Huskies on Friday night on the road in a Week 9 regular season matchup.

Twenty points in the third quarter allowed GHV (1-8) to finish the year with a touch of momentum. It led 14-0 at the half on the strength of a touchdown in the first and second quarters.

Sophomore Lucas Kral rushed for 162 yards on 10 carries and found the end zone three times. A.J. Tusha chipped in 121 yards on seven touches and his score came from 85 yards out.

The Cardinals will graduate their top pass catcher in Drew Britson and one of their better pass rushers in Jake Formanek as part of a 14-player senior class. Lane Gayken, Kral, Mason Graham will be the core they build around in 2023.

Lake Mills 42, Belmond-Klemme 20: In the final game of Bill Byrnes football coaching career for the Bulldogs, they sent him out a winner with a triumph over the Broncos on Friday night in a Week 9 contest.

It was a game where Lake Mills (2-7) fed its top ball carrier in Beau Kaufmann and he rumbled 40 times for 216 yards and a season-high five touchdowns. Its defense recovered five fumbles, two from Logan Bacon, and also had two interceptions.

Lake Mills outscored Belmond-Klemme 26-6 over the second and third quarters to break an 8-8 tie and take control.

Hayden Helgeson had the other score for the Bulldogs. He, along with Kaufmann and Bacon, will be the catalysts on offense for them next year. Most of the impact players on both sides of the ball are expected to return for 2023.

North Butler 39, Central Springs 21: A five-game losing streak to end the regular season put a damper on the Panthers 2-2 start as they lost to the Bearcats in a Week 9 contest on Thursday night.

It was an improvement by Central Springs (2-7) to get multiple wins after going 0-8 then winning a Week 9 game last fall. Most of its offensive production will return as it relied on a junior class to take on the bulk of the scoring.

North Butler scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make a six-point lead balloon to double figures. It scored 27 points in the first half and Central Springs made it close until the fourth.

The Panthers, who will be in Class A next fall, had Joey Marino finish with 101 yards and a 25-yard TD while Will Howes and Rory Prazak combined for 16 tackles. Carter Crum tossed for 197 yards on 15 completions.

Forest City 42, Okoboji 6: The Indians racked up over 350 rushing yards and closed the 2022 season with back-to-back wins as they triumphed over the Pioneers in a Week 9 regular season contest on Thursday.

It was a 28-0 lead for Forest City (3-6) after the first three quarters and it piled on two more touchdowns in the final 12 minutes. Okoboji avoided the shutout with a fourth quarter score.

Kellen Moore's final football game as a prep finished with a 51-yard receiving touchdown, 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Andy Olson and Sam Klaassen each recorded two rushing TD's and Ty Dillavou tossed for 133 yards.

The Indians graduate 10 seniors, including Moore and Olson plus a couple cogs in the secondary and offensive line.