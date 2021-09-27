'All you need is a shot': GHV football looks to turn things around after slow start

It hasn't been the start to the season that Garner-Hayfield-Ventura head football coach Brandon Kammrad was hoping for.
In his first season leading the program, the Cardinals are still searching for their first win after five weeks of football.
What's frustrating to Kammrad and his players is they know that they have the talent to win football games.
"I think we have plenty of skill and everybody works hard," senior running back Ben Furst said. "It's just the simple things when we're trying to rush things. Simple blocks or running the wrong route."
The Cardinals opened their season with three tough non-district opponents, and struggled to keep up with them.
But in each of the past two week's Class 2A, District 3 games against New Hampton in Week 4 and Clear Lake in Week 5, the losses were decided by just one touchdown.
New Hampton earned a 42-35 win over GHV in the district opener, and Clear Lake beat the Cardinals, 28-21, on Friday night at Lions Field.
"Especially these past couple weeks, I feel like we're right there in that game," Kammrad said on Friday night. "With it being a one touchdown game, it's a one play situation. We've got to be there and we've got to focus on those little things."
Both Furst and Kammrad say both of those games have come down to the team making a mistake here or there at an inopportune time. As Kammrad mentioned, even one lapse can make a huge difference in tight games.
Especially against Clear Lake, those mistakes were momentum killers. The Cardinals coughed up the football four times, and all four were recovered by the Lions.
"Little mistakes, that's all every game was," Furst said. "We just need to work on it. Otherwise, these are all teams I think we can beat."
But it's not all doom-and-gloom for the Cardinals. Despite a rough start to the season, GHV still has three more opportunities to get things turned around.
With the top-four teams in the district qualifying for the playoffs in Class 2A, Kammrad and his boys could just as well get things back on track with a home win over Crestwood on Friday night.
"That's one thing with these guys, they could've dropped their heads two weeks ago and rode out the fall into the winter season, but they work hard every week and focus on the next opponent," Kammrad said. "The top four get in, and all you need is a shot."
Again, it comes down to doing the simple things right, and not giving your opponent opportunities to capitalize on mistakes.
If the first two district games are any indication of how the next three will be played, the Cardinals will have plenty of opportunities to turn their fortune around.
In football, momentum is everything. One win could easily turn into three.
Which would all but lock up a spot in the playoffs for the Cardinals.
"I think we can make it happen," Furst said.
The Cardinals (0-5, 0-2) will host Crestwood (1-4, 1-1) on Friday night in Garner.
