'All you need is a shot': GHV football looks to turn things around after slow start

Both Furst and Kammrad say both of those games have come down to the team making a mistake here or there at an inopportune time. As Kammrad mentioned, even one lapse can make a huge difference in tight games.

Especially against Clear Lake, those mistakes were momentum killers. The Cardinals coughed up the football four times, and all four were recovered by the Lions.

"Little mistakes, that's all every game was," Furst said. "We just need to work on it. Otherwise, these are all teams I think we can beat."

But it's not all doom-and-gloom for the Cardinals. Despite a rough start to the season, GHV still has three more opportunities to get things turned around.

With the top-four teams in the district qualifying for the playoffs in Class 2A, Kammrad and his boys could just as well get things back on track with a home win over Crestwood on Friday night.

"That's one thing with these guys, they could've dropped their heads two weeks ago and rode out the fall into the winter season, but they work hard every week and focus on the next opponent," Kammrad said. "The top four get in, and all you need is a shot."

Again, it comes down to doing the simple things right, and not giving your opponent opportunities to capitalize on mistakes.