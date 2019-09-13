ALGONA – Algona senior Wyatt Wegener is a name that football fans in the state of Iowa might be hearing a lot in the near future.
As the Bulldogs' top offensive weapon, Wegener has been receiving attention from Division I colleges like Iowa and Iowa State.
Through the first two weeks of the 2019 season, it’s easy to see why.
So far this season, Wegener has a total of 300 rushing yards on 13 carries, and nine receptions for 222 yards. He lines up at the wing-back position for the Bulldogs, and serves as a multi-purpose threat in the Algona offense.
One of the more impressive parts of Wegener’s story is that he actually started as a quarterback. But his sophomore year, the Algona coaches saw his speed and asked him to move.
“His sophomore year, we approached him about moving to a wing, and he did it no questions asked,” coach Andy Jacobson said. “He’s a great basketball player, a good track runner, he’s been a good athlete all around. We like those kids that play multiple sports, and he does all of them.”
Wegener admits that he was nervous at first to leave the quarterback position. But once he accepted his new role, his numbers took off. With quarterback Matt Grein taking the snaps in 2017, Wegener finished with 19 receptions for 276 yards He also ran for 253 yards on 62 rushing attempts.
Last season, Wegener finished with 792 yards on the ground and 979 receiving yards, leading to attention from Division I colleges.
“I was hesitant at first,” Wegener said. “Like 'is this what I want to do?’ Once my sophomore year started, I saw this is something I can be really good at, and I started there."
Wegener’s athletic skills run in the family. His brother Josh is a center for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Wyatt credits him as a big reason for his own success. Josh gives Wyatt a lot of encouragement and advice, though as brothers, they do butt heads from time to time.
“Ever since we were a young age, he’s been pushing me and telling me I’ve got to do the best I can do,” Wegener said. “When I watch film, he’s breaking down every play.
"Even a play I thought I did good on, he’ll tell me things I did bad. Then he will tell me if I’m eating enough, and sleeping enough. It’s really nice, he just gets annoying sometimes. But it’s good to have him.”
This season, Wegener is getting used to working with Algona’s new quarterback, sophomore Tyler Manske, after playing the previous two seasons with Grein. After last year’s season-ending loss to Waukon, Wegener pulled Manske aside and gave some encouraging words to his then-freshman quarterback.
“He comes up to me, and says ‘We’re going to work a lot over the summer, because we need to have that good connection next year,’” Manske said. “We did, we worked a lot on routes over the summer, tried to have that connection going into the season.”
That connection seems to firing well so far. In last week’s 50-6 win over Hampton-Dumont, Manske targeted Wegener three times for 71 yards and a touchdown. The week before, he threw to Wegener six times for 151 yards.
“If he gets the ball in his hands, he’s dangerous,” Manske said. “He can take it all the way any time he gets it. He’s easy to throw too, just give him a chance, and he’ll come down and get it. It’s a nice target having him on the team.”
Those play-making abilities have made it clear that he will be playing football at the next level.
Last weekend, he went on a recruiting visit to Iowa and sat with the other recruits as the Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 30-0. This weekend, he will be a guest at Iowa State as the Cyclones take on Iowa in the annual Cy-Hawk game.
“It’s crazy,” Wegener said. “ It’s really cool to be a part of.”
As part of his recruiting visit to Iowa, Wegener got to be on the field for warm-ups and sit above the tunnel where the players run out before the game.
Wegener has not made up his mind about which college he will be attending after this season, but plans to also visit Nebraska and South Dakota State before making a decision.
“It’s on my mind a little bit,” Wegener said. “But if I continue to do what I've done this season, everything should take care of itself.”
Jacobson has known Wegener since taking over the Algona program in 2013. He describes him as a good kid, and says that he has had a lot of people from college programs come in to see him play ball.
“I’m sure a lot of people are keeping track of him,” Jacobson said. “They ask what do we see him playing in college? What kind of kid is he? Those are are all easy answers. Wyatt will say the same thing, he’ll play whatever they want him too.”
After coaching both Wyatt and Josh in his time at Algona, Jacobson has no doubts that Wyatt can handle the workload of being a college athlete.
“I think he’ll be just fine,” Jacobson said. “He does a good job learning, and growing, and improving each day. He’ll do just fine.”
