One player has stood above the rest for the Algona football team in the 2019 season.
Wyatt Wegener.
Wegener leads the team in both rushing and receiving, and has been responsible for 29 total touchdowns this season. Wegener also leads the team in interceptions and is second on the squad in tackles.
Even before this year, in which he has totaled 1,321 yards on the ground, and 599 yards through the air, Wegener was drawing attention from Division I schools like Iowa. After this year, a Division I offer has become a near certainty.
On Saturday, the undefeated Bulldogs will battle OABCIG at the UNI-Dome in the 2A state semifinals. The Falcons are undefeated, fresh off of a 48-20 win over PCM in the quarterfinals.
You have free articles remaining.
The No. 4 seeded Falcons are led on offense by a trio of of playmakers. Cooper Dejean is the team's quarterback and lead rusher. He has thrown for 2,897 yards this season, with 36 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 59.1 percent. On the ground, Dejean has rushed for 1044 yards, with 21 scores.
A pair of wide receivers have also put up big yardage for the team. Jake Nieman has hauled in 60 receptions for 1097 yards, with 13 touchdowns. Easton Harms has 886 yards on 74 receptions, with seven TDs.
Going up against an opponent that has proven itself capable of gaining yards in the trenches and in the air, the Algona linebackers will be busy. And although he can be deadly in the passing game, Dejean is vulnerable, with 11 picks on the year.
In the end, it will come down to Wegener. Expect the Bulldogs to pull out a close win, with their star player scoring a few touchdowns. With a dynamic player waiting for the ball, the Bulldogs will secure a spot in next week's state championship.
Score predicition: Algona 35, OABCIG 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.