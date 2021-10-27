After first four-win season since '09, Mason City football 'heading in the right direction'

The Mason City football team has had no shortage of ups and downs this season, according to head coach John Lee.

But the Mohawks ended it on the highest of highs on Friday night.

The squad took down Western Dubuque, 38-22, in the season finale, which ended up knocking the Bobcats out of the Class 4A playoffs.

On top of that, the victory gave Mason City its first four-win season since 2009.

"A great night for the fans, for the team, for the players and coaches," Lee said. "It was fun to get the final game win at home for the seniors on senior night. It was a special night. What really made it special, it wasn't just the win, it was how great the seniors played."

The 21 seniors on the team have been through it all during their four years in the program. Lee was the team's third head coach in the past four years.

The Mohawks won just one game between 2018 and 2019. It's been quite a journey between now and then.

"It's definitely been tough," senior wide receiver Isaiah Washington said. "Having three coaches in four years, that's tough. A lot of adjustments and learning new things going from coach to coach. It's been tough, but we persevered through it the past two years."

However, over the past two seasons that Lee has led the team, the Mohawks have racked up seven wins. That's more than the previous five years before 2020, when Lee took back over, combined.

"I don't think we've had seven wins between back-to-back seasons since '08-'09," Lee said. "These seniors did do some things. Last year they had a postseason win. They've done some things that haven't been done around here for 12 years. It is exciting to be heading in the right direction."

The Mohawks didn't make the playoffs this season, but the program has plenty to be excited about. On top of stacking wins, Mason City's new field house and swimming pool, featuring new locker rooms and a weight room, is slated to be completed before the 2022-23 school year.

There's a sense of growing pride within the community, and Lee said he can feel it. The players can feel it. The tide is turning back in a positive direction not only for the football team, but other sports as well.

"There's a lot that goes into a winning culture in a school," Lee said. "Mohawk football hopes to be a part of that. It's not just a program, it's all the programs. It's an attitude."

"I think with the environment that the new build is adding, hopefully football started it and it will continue with other programs," Lee continued. "Hopefully the entire school district will trend in the right direction."

Before the chapter ends and the Mohawks turn the page to look at the next season, Lee wanted to thank his seniors, their parents and the community for always supporting his team this season.

If you're a fan of the Mohawk football team, there's a bright future ahead.

"The last two wins, it really did change the program I feel," Washington said. "It felt like we definitely left the program on a high note for seasons coming."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

