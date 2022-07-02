Flickinger waits for right opportunity, finds it as new AD at Osage

Ever since becoming a student-athlete at Waldorf University, Ryan Flickinger has been an entrenched person at the campus.

He was with Waldorf when it was a two-year college and vaulted into its current four-year university and member of the NAIA. He's held various positions for the Warriors athletic department.

Yet the desire to be an activities/athletics director was burning.

"I've wanted to be an athletic director ever since I got out of coaching baseball," Flickinger said. "It wasn't like I was tossing darts in the dark and hopefully something sticks."

He got his wish and he'll be in a familiar conference.

Flickinger was hired and approved by the Osage school board last week to become its new AD, effective on August 8. His final day at Waldorf will be one week before that.

He takes over for Mike Henson, who took the AD/Associate Principal job at Muscatine High School. Henson will continue to coach the Green Devils baseball program until their season concludes.

"I'm pretty blessed to be able to take over an activities program that has been dominant, quite frankly, over the last few years," Flickinger said.

This will be Flickinger's first job at a high school. He has been the Associate Athletic Director of Compliance and Recruiting for the Warriors since 2017. Prior to that, he was their head baseball coach.

The 2011 season was his first year as the leader of the Waldorf program. He had been a member of its coaching staff for seven seasons. In 2014, he stepped into a role in the athletic department and stopped coaching baseball.

He has nothing but fond memories of his time at his alma mater.

"Really appreciate all the mentorship and the people I met there," Flickinger said. "Waldorf is a special place and provided me a lot of great opportunities. It is hard to leave."

When the Osage opening was posted, it immediately intrigued Flickinger. He understands, being in North Iowa for almost a decade, the athletic programs the Green Devils possess.

They have been one of the better volleyball programs in the state. They continually churn out state champions on the wrestling mat. They have been a consistent force at the top of the Top of Iowa East girls basketball standings.

Add in a recent district title for football, a girls state track and field trophy plus a trip to the boys state golf tournament to put a cap on what Flickinger is walking into.

"I know the Osage community really well," he said. "The things they've done over the years and the resources they put into activities is pretty impressive. Just after I interviewed, incredibly impressed with everybody that I met.

"It just seemed like the right fit."

He's already met with some of the coaches, faculty and school board members since his approval. He'll have more meetings as the month of July rolls on before his start date.

Flickinger stated one of the things he believes put him over the top was the vast experience he's gained at the collegiate level.

"Maybe I can bring different things to the table that we could mesh well with the high school level," Flickinger said. "I'm a servant leader. I tell coaches all the time 'They don't work for me, I work for them' and if you truly want to lead a great department, they got to feel that next level of support."

Osage has been in the mix of potential conference realignment during this latest cycle. It was invited to the Upper Iowa Conference, Northeast Iowa Conference and the Top of Iowa West.

Superintendent Barb Schwamman stated at the school board meeting on June 27 that the Green Devils are keeping their options open for future homes. As of now, they plan on staying in the TIC-East for a couple more years.

Flickinger knows it will be a topic to discuss as his tenure goes on, but doesn't have concrete thoughts at this moment.

"Barb did explain that to me and what position they're in moving forward," he said. "Just kind of get a lay of the land and what they're up against."

Flickinger doesn't plan on slowing down when he sets foot in Osage. He and his wife, Heather, will eventually move to Osage, but the plan for now is to commute to and from Forest City.

After seeing what Henson accomplished in his five years, Flickinger wants to build off that.

"Don't mess with what works," he said. "I just hope to bring different aspects over time that will improve it even more."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

