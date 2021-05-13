Father-son duo helps lead Mason City trapshooting team

Sebastian Brock has been trapshooting since he was 10 years old. He was taught by his father, Adam, who was taught by his father.

The sport has been a hobby the family has passed down through generations.

“I’ve hunted my whole life,” Adam said. “I was brought up shooting trap, not so much at a trap range, but shooting trap on Saturdays and Sundays with Dad.”

What started as a hobby is now benefiting much more than just the Brock family. As head coach, Adam has been at the helm of the Mason City trapshooting team for the past four years.

“My freshman year, there actually wasn’t even going to be a trapshooting team if he didn’t step in and become a coach,” Sebastian, a senior, said. “I think everybody was thankful for that, especially me.”

To Adam, getting a chance to coach his son for the past four seasons has been a wonderful experience. But he doesn’t get too hands-on with his son.

In fact, he tries to stay away from Sebastian when he’s shooting and focus on working with someone else on the team who might need it.