Father-son duo helps lead Mason City trapshooting team

Sebastian Brock has been trapshooting since he was 10 years old. He was taught by his father, Adam, who was taught by his father.
The sport has been a hobby the family has passed down through generations.
“I’ve hunted my whole life,” Adam said. “I was brought up shooting trap, not so much at a trap range, but shooting trap on Saturdays and Sundays with Dad.”
What started as a hobby is now benefiting much more than just the Brock family. As head coach, Adam has been at the helm of the Mason City trapshooting team for the past four years.
“My freshman year, there actually wasn’t even going to be a trapshooting team if he didn’t step in and become a coach,” Sebastian, a senior, said. “I think everybody was thankful for that, especially me.”
To Adam, getting a chance to coach his son for the past four seasons has been a wonderful experience. But he doesn’t get too hands-on with his son.
In fact, he tries to stay away from Sebastian when he’s shooting and focus on working with someone else on the team who might need it.
“Ninety-five percent of the time he will not look over my shoulder or coach me until after I’m done shooting,” Sebastian said. “I don’t really know why, but I always get super nervous. I feel like I should shoot better, even though that’s my mentality my whole time. I feel like I should shoot better when he’s watching me.”
Sebastian is one of the top shooters on the 26-member co-ed Mason City team. As a member of the red squad, he’s posted a handful of first place individual finishes through the first seven meets of the season.
Although Sebastian and the team have settled in nicely now, there were some bumps in the road along the way. COVID-19 has posed some unique challenges to the team.
The Mohawks didn’t have a season last year due to the uncertainty of the early phase of the pandemic, which resulted in a larger number of brand new shooters at the start of the season. Also, the cost of ammunition has jumped substantially comparative to year’s past.
“I don’t want to say it’s been tougher as a sport, but it has been tougher to make the sport happen,” Adam said. “Ammo and teaching 50% of my kids from ground zero. Last year, if we would’ve shot, I would’ve only had five or six new kids. Where this year, I had 13 new kids.”
Adam is quick to point out that having new shooters is never a bad thing. He and multiple assistant coaches are always eager to show new members the ropes.
Trap shooting is one of the fastest growing sports in the state of Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of National Resources. In 2019, Shooting Sports and Range Coordinator Chris Van Gorp said the sport grows by 10% to 15% every year since the DNR became involved in the program in 2006.
To Sebastian, going out for the sport will teach you one primary life lesson.
“Discipline,” Sebastian said. “Whether it’s coaching discipline or listening to discipline being taught. You have to be disciplined to shoot trap. You can’t just go out there and break every single target. You won’t.”
For the Brock family, getting to take part in the fastest growing sport in the state of Iowa together has been something the pair will never forget.
