Family week gives Iowa high school athletes, coaches, administrators a break

The three priorities listed by Berger are what sticks out to Mason City activities director Tracy Johnson.

"Sometimes everybody gets so involved with it they forget to take that time away and kind of re-charge and allow their body to reset," he said. "It is a good time for everybody for reset."

According to a press release sent out by the IHSAA and IGHSAU, there can be no athletic activities within member schools during that week. All high school students, including incoming ninth graders, are covered under the non-contact period. Contact with coaches is not to occur on or off school premises. The use of school facilities is prohibited during the eight-day period.

A week in Johnson's mind is plenty long in order to combat with the full slate of sports that the state has on its plate.

"With the way our seasons coincide, there's no way to have a two-week window," Johnson said.

Pappas agreed, looking toward what it means for the coaches who are either leading or assisting in multiple sports during a calendar year, as well as athletic directors.

"It's a nice break," he said. "Initially, they were talking about the AD's job being 52 weeks a year. It was important to get them some time off as well. It is a good break for everybody."

