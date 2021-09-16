Everything you need to know about Barry Alvarez's return to Mason City

It won't be long until Barry Alvarez returns to Mason City.

The former Mason City High School football coach and longtime University of Wisconsin athletic director and head football coach will be they keynote speaker at "The Future is Now" fundraising event on Sept. 30.

The fundraiser is being held to raise money for the new athletic facilities currently in construction at Mason City High School. The campaign recently surpassed the $500,000 mark. Its goal is $750,000.

Here's everything you need to know if you're interested in attending:

The event will be hosted at Music Man Square. A private reception for Alvarez and his former players, managers and cheerleaders will begin at 5 p.m. Doors will open for the general public at 5:30 p.m.

A buffet will be served at 6:15 p.m., followed by comments from Alvarez and a live auction around 7 p.m.

Items set to be auctioned off include a reserved parking space for Mohawk athletic events for the year, a 2016 Ryder Cup flag signed by Zach Johnson and Davis Love, four tickets to the Iowa football game against Minnesota, four tickets to the Iowa State's football game against Oklahoma and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}