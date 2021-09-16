Everything you need to know about Barry Alvarez's return to Mason City

It won't be long until Barry Alvarez returns to Mason City.
The former Mason City High School football coach and longtime University of Wisconsin athletic director and head football coach will be they keynote speaker at "The Future is Now" fundraising event on Sept. 30.
The fundraiser is being held to raise money for the new athletic facilities currently in construction at Mason City High School. The campaign recently surpassed the $500,000 mark. Its goal is $750,000.
Here's everything you need to know if you're interested in attending:
The event will be hosted at Music Man Square. A private reception for Alvarez and his former players, managers and cheerleaders will begin at 5 p.m. Doors will open for the general public at 5:30 p.m.
A buffet will be served at 6:15 p.m., followed by comments from Alvarez and a live auction around 7 p.m.
Items set to be auctioned off include a reserved parking space for Mohawk athletic events for the year, a 2016 Ryder Cup flag signed by Zach Johnson and Davis Love, four tickets to the Iowa football game against Minnesota, four tickets to the Iowa State's football game against Oklahoma and more.
Tickets are $50 each for the event and can be purchased online by going to mohawksfuture.org, from Shari Rottingaus at the Mason City High School athletic department during school hours or at Wealth Partners located on the third floor of the Brick and Tile Building during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to Phil Johnson, over 100 tickets have already been sold. Capacity for the event is 300 people.
All Mason City K-12 students who attend will automatically entered into a raffle for a personalized autographed football from Alvarez and a picture with him.
Alvarez recently retired his role as athletic director with the University of Wisconsin. After winning the state championship with Mason City in 1978, Alvarez started his college coaching career under Hayden Fry coaching linebackers from 1979 to 1986. Then he coached defense at Notre Dame, including the 1988 national championship team.
Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as head football coach and quickly turned around a struggling Big Ten program. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.
Now 74-years-old, he still highly regards his time at Mason City as one of his favorite coaching memories.
“I tell you what, winning that state championship in Mason City, Iowa, was still as great a thrill as winning the Rose Bowl, believe me. Or winning the national championship," Alvarez said recently. I"t's still about kids, producing, and doing something that people didn't think you could do.”
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.