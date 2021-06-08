Esports grows at West Fork in second year

In that inaugural season, the Warhawks had around seven to 10 kids involved in esports. Depending on the season, that number has increased by 10.

Since Burt was new in the platform of esports, he had to divide the responsibilities to his athletes. He admitted it was an adjustment from going to total control to sharing control.

"It's been good to see kids take that leadership and police themselves," he said. "Guys are so good about helping each other out. There's a really neat network of advisors, coaches that help each other out.

"Having those resources is very beneficial."

The Warhawks did not play in the fall of 2020, but more than made up for it in the spring.

They were ranked as the third best esports team in Mario Kart 8 behind Linn-Mar and Nevada. Burt felt like his squad was feeling more confident as the season went along.

In a video game like Mario Kart, Burt was quick to point out that the right team of six is critical for maximum points. Two players from each team race three of the 12 total rounds together, but are scored as individuals.

"I thought we were going to be OK, but they built confidence," Burt said. "We're better at Mario Kart than we are at Smash."