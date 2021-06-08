Esports grows at West Fork in second year

It is a sport that is trending worldwide, to the point where colleges and universities are offering it and providing scholarships.
Behind the 2019 Super Bowl, an esports League of Legends tournament was the most-watched event with over 100 million views. That Super Bowl was watched by 100.7 million people.
Esports is here, and for West Fork's co-ed team, it is thriving.
The Warhawks placed runner-up in the Iowa High School Esports Association (IAHSEA) Mario Kart 8 team championship, falling to Linn-Mar to conclude their springs season.
"It's been a lot of fun and for me, it's been great to get to know kids in school that I didn't have a lot of exposure," Eric Burt, the West Fork head coach said. "It's been a great opportunity for me. Our kids had a ton of fun."
Esports takes place in the fall, winter and spring season. Smash Brothers: Ultimate is the lone sport in the fall, and Overwatch takes over in the winter. Mario Kart 8, Rocket League, Rainbow Seige and League of Legends make up the spring season.
West Fork is far from the only school in North Iowa that has bought into the esports phenomena.
Mason City Newman Catholic, Osage, Lake Mills and St. Ansgar also field esports teams and all have had a fair amount of success during the 2020-21 campaign.
The Knights were fourth in the Smash Brothers power rankings in the Corn division, while the Bulldogs and Green Devils were fifth and sixth, respectively in the Soybeans division.
Newman Catholic and Osage were 1-2 in the Morrison division for the winter when playing Overwatch. It won a total of nine matches for the season.
"Since it is brand new, they are a lot of questions," Burt said. "It is great for me to contact those guys. The more teams do it, the more it is accepted."
Burt's background is a football and baseball coach. He had very little knowledge about esports and the video games schools in Iowa were competitive in.
Still, he wanted to be a part of it.
"I was at a tech conference and what blew my mind was they're talking about scholarships and all the opportunities for kids," Burt said. "I thought 'What a great way to get some of our kids not involved in traditional athletics.' Attendance is better, grades are better."
When he pitched the idea to Alex Brayton, the director of athletics at West Fork, as well as the principal and the superintendent, they were on board and the esports team started in 2019.
"They were very, very receptive," Burt said. "Some people tend to make jokes about playing a video game, but they didn't treat it that way. They welcomed it."
In that inaugural season, the Warhawks had around seven to 10 kids involved in esports. Depending on the season, that number has increased by 10.
Since Burt was new in the platform of esports, he had to divide the responsibilities to his athletes. He admitted it was an adjustment from going to total control to sharing control.
"It's been good to see kids take that leadership and police themselves," he said. "Guys are so good about helping each other out. There's a really neat network of advisors, coaches that help each other out.
"Having those resources is very beneficial."
The Warhawks did not play in the fall of 2020, but more than made up for it in the spring.
They were ranked as the third best esports team in Mario Kart 8 behind Linn-Mar and Nevada. Burt felt like his squad was feeling more confident as the season went along.
In a video game like Mario Kart, Burt was quick to point out that the right team of six is critical for maximum points. Two players from each team race three of the 12 total rounds together, but are scored as individuals.
"I thought we were going to be OK, but they built confidence," Burt said. "We're better at Mario Kart than we are at Smash."
What is the future of epsorts in the state of Iowa? Burt believes it won't be long before the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and/or the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) starts to have conversations about sanctioning it.
"A lot of these kids are kind of blossoming socially," he said.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.