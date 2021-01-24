Emma Martinek having breakout season for West Fork

There is a familiar name making waves around the basketball courts at West Fork High School this year, and it belongs to Emma Martinek.
The Martinek name is one that has created a lot of big moments for the Warhawks. Zach Martinek was a two-time First Team All-State player who graduated in 2019, and currently plays basketball at Morningside College, while Colin Martinek is a senior on the boys’ team, with 41 points on the year.
Now, a third Martinek has emerged. Emma, a sophomore, is having a breakout season for the girls, with a team-high 190 points, along with 62 rebounds, 29 steals, and 20 assists.
With the graduation of Emily Caspers, the leading scorer for the Warhawks in each of the past two years, Martinek has emerged as the team’s go-to option on offense.
“She’s having a great year, and I think we all expected it,” West Fork head coach Rodney Huber said. “Last year, she showed flashes, and she’d go on a spurt here and there. The biggest thing for her was her conditioning, and she really put in a lot of time in the weight room, and got her body right.”
Last season, Martinek started four of the Warhawks’ 23 games, but still managed to put up 106 points, the third-best on the team. Her 87 rebounds were second most for the Warhawks, behind only Caspers.
Now, Martinek is a fixture in the starting lineup, and she has 62 more points than anybody else on the roster. Her scoring total amounts to nearly a third of the team’s entire offensive output.
“It’s definitely a team effort,” Martinek said. “It comes from my teammates, with (Madisyn) Bonner picking up rebounds, Ellie (Weaver) and Maddie (Hubka) are strong on D, … you might see the points, but it is definitely all a team effort.”
Emma's childhood was filled with nights watching her brothers play basketball, and plenty of afternoons working out with them in the gym. With their strong family tradition on the hardwood, the Martinek name is one that she is proud to carry.
“It’s a lot of time in the gym, just watching them play,” Martinek said. “It’s a lot of fun to be growing up with the name, and proving yourself with that too. Your goal is always to beat them. It’s a sibling rivalry, and you try to be better.”
Though she is still just a sophomore, Martinek has started to emerge as an on-court leader for the Warhawks. She isn’t the most vocal player, but as is the case with many talented underclassmen, her performance has earned her the respect of her teammates.
“(There is) definitely confidence,” junior Maddie Hubka said. “She's been doing really well, and she has been a pretty good leader on the court, especially for how young she is.”
Aside from Martinek, this year has seen a resurgence for the rest of the squad as well. After an 11-12 finish last season, the Warhawks are currently third in the Top of Iowa East with an 8-2 conference record. That puts them one game back of St. Ansgar, and two games ahead of Newman Catholic.
After this weekend, the Warhawks have four games remaining in the regular season, with one against the Saints, and another against red-hot Osage. For West Fork and its star sophomore, the next two weeks are a chance to make a name for themselves.
“Those are always tough games,” Martinek said of Osage and St. Ansgar. “Neither one of them were particularly close early in the season, but give us another shot, and they’ll be closer.”
