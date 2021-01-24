Emma Martinek having breakout season for West Fork

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, Martinek is a fixture in the starting lineup, and she has 62 more points than anybody else on the roster. Her scoring total amounts to nearly a third of the team’s entire offensive output.

“It’s definitely a team effort,” Martinek said. “It comes from my teammates, with (Madisyn) Bonner picking up rebounds, Ellie (Weaver) and Maddie (Hubka) are strong on D, … you might see the points, but it is definitely all a team effort.”

Emma's childhood was filled with nights watching her brothers play basketball, and plenty of afternoons working out with them in the gym. With their strong family tradition on the hardwood, the Martinek name is one that she is proud to carry.

“It’s a lot of time in the gym, just watching them play,” Martinek said. “It’s a lot of fun to be growing up with the name, and proving yourself with that too. Your goal is always to beat them. It’s a sibling rivalry, and you try to be better.”

Though she is still just a sophomore, Martinek has started to emerge as an on-court leader for the Warhawks. She isn’t the most vocal player, but as is the case with many talented underclassmen, her performance has earned her the respect of her teammates.