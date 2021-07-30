Dominant in discus and basketball, Michael Thorpe to join MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Michael Thorpe doesn't get back to Mason City very often.
The newly-retired orthopedic surgeon has lived in the state of Washington for over three decades. He estimates that he visits North Iowa once every four or five years.
But when he does, he always makes sure to visit the high school to see the gym he used to dominate in during the mid-1970s.
"All the memories come flooding back," Thorpe recalls. "I walk into the main entrance of the gym and think of game nights. The whole town was there. I don't know how it is now, but we would fill the gym every game. I think the gym holds 2,500 or 3,000, and it was full every game."
Thorpe is one of the best athletes to ever walk the halls of Mason City. He was a two-time all-conference power forward, three-time conference champion discus thrower and doubled up on titles in the Drake Relays and state meet his senior year.
He went on to play basketball at Drake University all four years, along with a couple of years of throwing the discus and competing in men's volleyball.
For his accomplishments, Thorpe will be one of the five inductees in the Class of 2021 Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame.
"I am honored, especially being away from Mason City now since I left in 1975," Thorpe said. "You figure that no one in Mason City would know who I am anymore except a few people. To kind of have your name dredged up out of the dusty records book is kind of funny. It's an honor to be remembered."
Although it feels like a long time ago, Thorpe has no problem remembering some of his favorite memories from competing in football, basketball and the discus throw.
During the 1972-73 season (Thorpe's sophomore year), he wasn't allowed to start on the varsity basketball team, as it was only reserved for juniors and seniors. So he made sure to make the most of it when he finally got that chance his junior season.
The Mohawks went 21-3 his junior year and fell in triple overtime to Harlan at the state tournament.
Although the team didn't have the same success his senior season, Thorpe was still dominant on the court. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, he could handle the ball and shoot the outside shot. But he was the best at driving to the rim.
"No on in the state could drive to the hoop in one dribble like you could," Thorpe's former head coach and 2020 MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Dick Garth would tell him.
Although basketball was his favorite sport, throwing the discus was maybe what he was best at. He fondly remembers throwing the discus in ninth grade while practicing in his make-shift discus ring out on his childhood farm. He routinely threw around 115 feet, but knew he could do more.
Then one day, something clicked.
He tossed one out past 130 feet, and immediately called his discus coach to tell him about it. That day as a freshman, he knew he could be something special.
He went on to throw 150 feet his sophomore season and managed to capture conference titles in each of the next three years. He came up three inches short of winning the state title during his junior year, but made up for it by winning it in 1975, along with the Drake Relays title.
He actually won the state title his senior year with a ruptured appendix.
"I won on the last throw. Then, right after that, I went in and had my appendix taken out," Thorpe laughed. "I look back and it was worth it."
Although he set the school record his senior year with a throw of over 175 feet, Thorpe didn't hold it for long. Scott Crowell, a 2014 MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, went on to set the record in 1978 with a throw of 207 feet, 8 inches.
To this day, Thorpe still remains the second-best discus thrower in school history.
Thorpe has many coaches and teammates that he was close with during his time at Mason City that are already in the MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
"All of these people, especially in basketball, which was my love, that were already in the Hall of Fame before me... they were my heroes," Thorpe said. "So to be included in that list of people is quite an honor."
Thorpe will be honored with the MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 at halftime of the Mason City-Charles City football game on Sept. 10.
