Dominant in discus and basketball, Michael Thorpe to join MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Michael Thorpe doesn't get back to Mason City very often.

The newly-retired orthopedic surgeon has lived in the state of Washington for over three decades. He estimates that he visits North Iowa once every four or five years.

But when he does, he always makes sure to visit the high school to see the gym he used to dominate in during the mid-1970s.

"All the memories come flooding back," Thorpe recalls. "I walk into the main entrance of the gym and think of game nights. The whole town was there. I don't know how it is now, but we would fill the gym every game. I think the gym holds 2,500 or 3,000, and it was full every game."

Thorpe is one of the best athletes to ever walk the halls of Mason City. He was a two-time all-conference power forward, three-time conference champion discus thrower and doubled up on titles in the Drake Relays and state meet his senior year.

He went on to play basketball at Drake University all four years, along with a couple of years of throwing the discus and competing in men's volleyball.

For his accomplishments, Thorpe will be one of the five inductees in the Class of 2021 Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame.