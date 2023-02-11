IOWA FALLS – Top-ranked Osage qualified 10 wrestlers, including nine champions to the state championships Saturday in a Class 2A district meet.

The Green Devils got individual titles from Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Chase Thomas (152), Max Gast (160), Nick Fox (170), Cole Jefferies (195), Barrett Muller (220) and Mac Muller (285).

Also qualifying for the Green Devils was Tysen Stangel at 106.

Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura each qualified three wrestlers in Iowa Falls.

The Lions had one champion – Kaleb Hambly at 182. Hambly pinned Parker Moritz of GHV in 39 seconds in the finals.

Max Currier at 132 and Aiden Hippen at 138 also qualified for Clear Lake.

The Cardinals had Mortiz, Lucas Kral at 152 and Michael Ohotto at 170 qualify. All three were district runner ups.

At a 2A qualifier in Decorah, Charles City advanced five wrestlers, including three champions to the state meet.

Talan Weber topped Jesse Grimes of North Fayette-Valley, 7-4, to win at 152. At 182, Kayden Blunt beat Brock Voyna of Crestwood, 12-8, to win. At 195, Ethan Peterson decked New Hampton’s Isaac Howe in 5:37 to win.

Carter Haberkorn topped Landon Bruess of New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 8-4, to finish second at 106. Nathan Lopez pinned North Fayette-Valley’s Logan Boehm in 2:19 to finish second at 145

At Ogden, in Class 1A, District 7, West Hancock of Britt crowned four champions and advanced six to the state tournament.

Teague Smith at 120, Kellen Smith at 152, Creighton Kelly at 182 and Kale Zuehl at 195 all won titles.

Highlighting the Eagles efforts was Zuehl’s 3-2 decision over third-ranked Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg in the championship match.

Jacob Larson at 126 and David Smith at 220 also qualified.

The Eagles took third behind Emmetsburg and Ogden in the team race, scoring 137 points.

At a 2A meet in Estherville, Forest City advanced three wrestlers to the state tournament.

Alex Beaty improved to 14-2 by winning the 145 pound crown with a 10-0 major decision over Ashton Moreno of Algona in the finals.

The Indians also saw Kellen Moore take first at 170. Moore needed just 32 seconds to pin Nathaniel Franklin of Okoboji in the finals.

Also advancing was Gavin Grunhovd at 132. After losing in the semifinals, Grunhovd won three backside matches, including edging Gage Blauwet of West Lyon, 6-2, in the second-place match.

In Webster City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL advanced four wrestlers to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs saw Jayson Stevens at 106, Charlie Showalter at 132, Cael Burmester at 182 and Carter Heilskov at 285 all punch their tickets to state by finishing second.

In a Class 3A district meet in Marshalltown, Mason City’s Kale DiMarco took second at 106 to earn a repeat trip to the state tournament.

DiMarco lost a 9-6 decision in the finals to Ankeny Centennial’s Cale Vandemark. DiMarco will enter the state tournament with a 29-5 mark.