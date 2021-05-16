Davis: Why spring sports are the perfect change of pace for Iowa high school athletes

I get to do a lot of really cool things in my job.

As a sportswriter completing my first year in Mason City, I’ve gotten a chance to cover some of the biggest moments for our area teams in all four high school sports seasons now.

But spring sports just stick out to me.

Walking a golf course, running around a sports complex during a track meet, observing tennis and watching soccer provides such a different feel than summer, fall or winter sports.

I truly believe that spring sports are the perfect change of pace for Iowa athletes.

Don’t get me wrong, football is, and always will be, my favorite sport to cover. And the summer and winter sports seasons each have their own benefits. But settle in for a track meet, for example, and you’ll undoubtedly see things happen outside of competition that just don’t happen in other sports.

Football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, baseball and softball are fast-paced sports where emotions run high and competition between teams run fierce. In those sports, Iowa athletes are trying to physically beat athletes on the other team.

Sometimes, there’s no love lost, especially in rivalry games.