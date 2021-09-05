Davis: North Iowa a perfect example of how continuity in coaching leads to success

At West Hancock, Bob Sanger led the program for five decades and was part of three state championship teams. His son, Mark, has since led the program for the past few seasons. The Eagles haven't missed a beat, and are, again, expected to compete for a district title this fall.

"From Bob to Mark – I said all along that when Bob is done coaching football, Mark is in town," Boehmer laughed. "You think there's going to be anything that's going to change?"

Elsewhere, Dave Capitani has led the Northwood-Kensett football team to the state playoffs 18 different times over his three decades leading the program. Drew Clevenger has done it 15 times (including a state title) in two decades at St. Ansgar.

Belinda Nelson led the Central Springs softball team for 20 years. This summer's trip to the state tournament was the Panthers' seventh straight.

Curt Klaahsen, recently inducted into the IGCA Coaches Hall of Fame, led the Mohawk girls basketball team to a state championship in 2016 and has recorded numerous playoff wins during his 14 seasons.

The Newman Catholic baseball program transitioned from Troy Adams to Alex Bohl in 2016. The streak of state baseball tournament appearances stayed alive and made it all the way to 13 before finally ending.