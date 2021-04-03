Davis: Let's keep rolling, North Iowa

Do what you love, and love what you do.

Okay, maybe that’s a bit of a cliché.

But ever since I was little, all I ever wanted to do was tell stories – specifically in sports.

Every time a new Sports Illustrated for Kids would show up in the mailbox when I was a kid living in central Iowa, it was like Christmas morning for me. I used to read it front to back religiously every week it arrived, cutting out the mini-posters of the athletes whose story I just read and hanging them up in my room.

I loved reading about sports.

The ups and downs of an athlete, comeback stories or tales of champions and the hard work and sacrifices that athlete made to get there. Whatever it was, I couldn’t get enough of it.

In high school and college, I worked diligently to turn my passion for reading stories into writing them. I worked as a sports editor for two years in high school, then went on to become sports editor and eventually editor-in-chief for the student newspaper at Simpson College.