Davis: Everyone loves a good underdog story

At the beginning of the softball and baseball postseason, I heard a comment that has since stuck with me throughout the entirety of the playoffs.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL head softball coach Kelsey Enslin talked to me after her team's 12-2 win over Clear Lake in the Class 3A regional semifinal win on July 9.

"We always say the game doesn't know who is supposed to win," Enslin said about the Bulldogs' upcoming game against second-ranked Mount Vernon.

The Bulldogs went on to lose to the eventual state runner-up Mustangs, but that saying has stuck with me.

The game doesn't know who is supposed to win.

The saying, first spoken by legendary UCLA player-turned-coach Sue Enquist, basically means anything can happen during competition. Even if one team is a heavy favorite, there's a reason why they actually play the game. There's no such thing as a sure thing in sports.

And let's be honest. Everyone loves a good underdog story.

The Miracle on Ice in 1980. Kurt Warner's ascent from Hy-Vee grocery bagger to NFL Hall-of-Famer. Jimmy Valvano and the NC State Wolfpack in 1983.

You can think of more off the top of your head, I know it.