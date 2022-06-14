Wolfram lands 'perfect opportunity' to lead Forest City XC program

Running cross country for Aurora University and coaching at two different universities in Judson and Waldorf, D.J. Wolfram has experienced success at multiple stops.

A three-time conference champion at Aurora, Wolfram got a job as a graduate assistant at Judson and stayed there for two years before becoming head cross country coach at Waldorf.

Never living farther than an hour and a half from home in Illinois, Wolfram moved six hours away. Now, he's achieved his goal of coaching at the high school level as he is set to take over the Forest City cross country program.

“My passion was always to get to the high school level," Wolfram said. "I always wanted to have an opportunity to coach at that level, and I never had a direct path to it. With this job opening up, it finally gave me the perfect opportunity to chase that dream.”

A big part of that passion were some of the coaches he's had along the way.

His coach at Aurora was an officiant at his wedding. Going back farther than that, his middle school and high school cross country coaches were described by Wolfram as his "idols."

"I always wanted to emulate them," he said. "They were both history teachers who coached cross country, and I was like you know what, that’s what I wanna do. They did so much for me."

Working as an official in multiple sports is how Wolfram made a lot of his money when he was in high school, so it's the age group that he's the most comfortable around.

What also motivated Wolfram to get to the high school level is the unique stage that high school athletes are at in their lives.

He wants kids to look at his program and see that they can be a part of something that is both fun and meaningful.

“Cross country is a sport that the more kids you have, the bigger that family grows, the better that culture is and the more fun you can have," Wolfram said. "We wanna get off the bus and kids keep piling out. We pull up and other schools are looking at us like, ‘Ugh, Forest City is here. They’re gonna give us a run.’”

Wolfram plans to recruit any kid that even has an inkling of running cross country. A big selling point is the participation factor, on top of the family atmosphere.

There aren't many team sports where everybody gets a shot. In cross country, everybody toes the line and runs the same race. That's part of what makes it so special, Wolfram believes.

“With fun comes success," he said. "If everybody’s bought in to each other, success tends to come with that. Kids enjoy success, and they enjoy being cared about. They enjoy participating. Rarely in cross country do you sit the bench or just stand and watch. Everybody’s doing the same thing.”

The Indians boys team are reigning back-to-back conference champions and the girls are spearheaded by returning state qualifier, Lili Nelson.

Wolfram wants to keep building off of that success, and he hopes more kids will want to come along for the ride.

“Coach (Kamille) Goepel did a phenomenal job with this program, and she left really big shoes to fill," he said. "That’s part of the exciting challenge of taking over. This is a successful program with expectations. I have those same expectations.”

What's most important, though, is that each kid understands how much Wolfram cares about them.

That's why he wanted to get to this level. Helping his athletes grow as people is a significant part of what he's about as a coach, and what happens on the course is secondary to that.

“I want them to see that I’m incredibly invested in them, not just as an athlete but as a student and a person," Wolfram said. "You’re gonna be cared for greatly, you’re gonna be adequately equipped academically and athletically, and you’re gonna have a lot of fun doing it. I don’t take myself too seriously.”

