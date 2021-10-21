Witt overcomes sickness, test from Bryce McDonough to stay perfect

Three days ago, Riley Witt couldn't run or stand up.

"So I was a little nervous going into today," the St. Ansgar senior said.

Despite feeling what he says was around 60-to-70 percent himself, he pushed in the final 300 meters to stave off Central Springs' Bryce McDonough and win the Class 1A state qualifier on Thursday in 16 minutes, 36.42 seconds.

Witt heads into next week's state meet unbeaten and as a favorite to win his first career state title. He's now going to start tapering and getting healthy.

"I just had to grind it out," Witt said. "It is a confidence boost. I'm ready to see what I have when I'm fresh."

Eighth-ranked Central Springs triumphed over 15th-ranked Newman Catholic for the second straight meet 73-85 as both teams automatically qualified for state.

A week after the Panthers edged the Knights at the Top of Iowa Conference meet, they repeated the feat at Newman Catholic High School.

"It feels great man," McDonough said. "We came in not knowing what could happen. We beat them fair and square."

Bryce and Clayton McDonough finished second and fourth, respectively. What aided the Panthers push to the top was their Nos. 3 and 4 runners – Carter Lanphere and Jordan Ryner – ran .77 seconds apart to place in the top-20.

Those two also finished ahead of Newman Catholic's third runner.

"They're hitting strides and they know their goals are to peak at districts," Central Springs head coach Michael Pettengill said. "The times will come down, trust the process. They did and they did what I asked them to do."

Witt and Bryce McDonough were within a few steps of each other. On the back stretch after the second mile, they were neck-and-neck.

Bryce could tell there was something wrong with the top-ranked individual runner in 1A.

"I heard him breathing really hard," he said.

Witt found something in that final half-mile to create some space and pushed through to the end. The four second gap between him and the runner-up is the closest margin of the season.

Still, Witt is making the trip back to Fort Dodge.

"All year I've been complaining about competition and not having some of those 3A and 4A guys to push me," he said. "God was like 'Here you go, here's competition' and not the way I wanted it.

"Here's my opportunity. I had to seize that opportunity."

Bryce might be feeling some type of confidence boost as well.

"It makes me feel like I belong. I'm just going to run until I fall over," he said.

Newman's Ryan Kelly crossed the finish line in fifth place. He was near or just outside the top-10 at the mile mark then slowly started to pick people off afterwards.

He wanted to peak at the state qualifier. He did that in 17:31.24.

"My strategy was to relax more in the first mile," Kelly said. "I took a different approach. The second mile, I decided to pick up the pace. This has been my plan all season."

Joey Ringo was 13th in 18:19.81 then the Knights third-through-fifth runners were inside the top-30. They have expectations of finishing in the top-10 this time around at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

"This year, we need to go in with a different mentality," Kelly said. "We rewarded ourselves heavily by making it, but this year we need to go to state and do something with it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

