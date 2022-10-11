Williams surprised by quick mile, nabs third place finish at conference meet

FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa – As Nick Williams completed the opening mile of the Northeast Iowa Conference meet, he figured his time was roughly around 5 minutes, 10 seconds.

The Charles City sophomore's mind played a trick on him.

Instead, he as well as teammate Xander Graeser plus the top two runners from Waverly-Shell Rock all were at 4:58 through the first mile.

"It caught me way off guard," Williams said. "I heard it and was like 'Holy crap.' It went really fast."

The Comets top runner held firm in the top-five and crossed the finish line in 17:09.64 to place third on Tuesday at Plum Creek Golf Course. It is Williams' second straight conference medal.

Graeser was sixth in 17:18.77. The two underclassmen have now finished inside the top-15 in both years of their varsity careers.

"It is awesome," Charles City head coach Ryan Rahmiller said. "I think Nick had his sights set on winning it, he learned an awful lot today. It is great to get challenged at this meet."

Waukon cruised to the boys team title with 32 points, fueled by its scoring five in the top-10. Decorah was second with 55, Waverly-Shell Rock third with 75 and Charles City was fourth with 87.

Caleb Hoins started to separate himself near the 1.5 mile mark and posted a winning time of 16:58.63 for the Go-Hawk seniors first career NEIC title.

"It feels amazing," Hoins said. "To compete in my senior year at my best, is so awesome."

Charles City junior Isaac Thompson was 21st in 18:12.28 and his classmate Lukas Vance placed 25th in 18:32.47. Breyer Ellison ran 19:12.24 to clip teammate Anders Haglund by one place and one second.

The Comets qualified for the state meet last year in Class 3A. They were sent to a loaded state qualifier in Manchester when the assignments were released on Tuesday.

Williams thinks them going back to Fort Dodge as a team would be "far-fetched."

"We just need our top-five to blow it out of the water," he added.

Charles City's Harper McInroy was the only area runner to finish in the top-10 on the girls side, finishing ninth in 21:13.07. She was in the top-10 for most of the race and fended off a late push from a chase pack rounding the corner before the finish.

New Hampton, spurred by three in the top four, won the girls conference title by a point over Decorah 66-67. Waverly-Shell Rock was third with 69 points and Charles City was sixth with 124 points.

North Central Conference Meet

Behind the scoring five in the top-15, Clear Lake's 11th-ranked girls team in Class 3A piled up 39 points to claim the NCC crown over Iowa Falls-Alden and St. Edmond on Tuesday in Humboldt.

Lions sophomore Addison Doughan was second in the individual race in 20 minutes, 19.17 seconds. Emily McLaughlin (seventh), Anna Feuerbach (eighth) and Rebekah Steinbron (ninth) were separated by 17 seconds.

Jadyn Heesch was 14th to round out Clear Lake's scoring. Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas finished 11th in 22:22.14.

Clear Lake's boys team was clipped by Algona 45-48 in the team race. Much of the Bulldogs came at the front with three in the top-five and then their fourth and fifth runners edged out the Lions fifth runner.

Jack Crane was the Lions top finisher, placing third in 18:12.82 while Leo Tolentino finished eighth in 18:58.72.