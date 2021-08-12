WATCH NOW: State qualifying setbacks leave Indians wanting to breakthrough

Forest City head cross country coach Kamille Goepel talks about the season, including if the Indians view being able to defend their conference crown for both the boys and girls as a top priority this season.

Being one of the best cross country teams in the Top of Iowa West was not a problem for Forest City.

The same cannot be said for how it stacked up against Class 2A.

On the boys side, the Indians finished fourth with 118 points and missed qualifying for the state meet as a team by 10 points while the girls placed ninth with 201.

The field at Eagle Grove was far from easy with three teams on each side in the top-15 of the team rankings.

So with the majority of varsity contributors on each side back, there are aspirations to make the trip to Fort Dodge.

"Our set up was pretty tight," junior Parker Sharp said. "We've had talks, especially at summer practice, we're trying to meet our same goal."

Joey Hovinga and Lili Nelson return as the top runners. Both are coming off track seasons in which they each medaled in an individual event and Hovinga added in a medal as the anchor of the distance medley relay.

And both were state participants as individuals last season.

"Right after track season, getting right into the gym," Nelson said. "Getting that strength in my upper body and legs."