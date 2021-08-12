WATCH NOW: State qualifying setbacks leave Indians wanting to breakthrough

Being one of the best cross country teams in the Top of Iowa West was not a problem for Forest City.
The same cannot be said for how it stacked up against Class 2A.
On the boys side, the Indians finished fourth with 118 points and missed qualifying for the state meet as a team by 10 points while the girls placed ninth with 201.
The field at Eagle Grove was far from easy with three teams on each side in the top-15 of the team rankings.
So with the majority of varsity contributors on each side back, there are aspirations to make the trip to Fort Dodge.
"Our set up was pretty tight," junior Parker Sharp said. "We've had talks, especially at summer practice, we're trying to meet our same goal."
Joey Hovinga and Lili Nelson return as the top runners. Both are coming off track seasons in which they each medaled in an individual event and Hovinga added in a medal as the anchor of the distance medley relay.
And both were state participants as individuals last season.
"Right after track season, getting right into the gym," Nelson said. "Getting that strength in my upper body and legs."
Hovinga won a conference title, placed in the top-3 at the district meet then fired in a 14th place performance at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course to get a medal draped around his neck.
Kamille Goepel believes there is another gear in him.
"He's been doing a lot of hard training," Forest City's head coach said. "He's got a good mindset. He knows what he wants to accomplish. He hasn't had injuries this summer, as long as he can keep healthy, he'll do what he wants to do."
Nelson was second in the conference, ninth in districts and 81st at state. She believes she's in better shape before competition gets underway in two weeks than she was at this point last fall.
"I'm much more prepared," Nelson said.
There's plenty of depth behind the two aces.
Sharp, Ethan Johnson and Carson Strukel all were within 24 seconds of each other a year ago. The Indians add Dawson Sharp, fifth in the middle school conference meet.
It creates a situation where Forest City knows it can be in the mix. Now, it has to take care of unfinished business.
"We've all got that mindset," Parker Sharp said. "This year, it is a tighter group."
Emilie Weaver, Taylor Gassman and Lilly Holtan all come back to provide depth behind Nelson. None of them were able to break 23 minutes.
With the addition of middle school conference champ Bethany Warren, as well as a couple of other newcomers, Nelson thinks they're just as deep as last year.
"It would take a lot of work and dedication, but we could do it if we have the right mindset," Nelson said. "We can hopefully get more strength on this team. Cross country is 90 percent mental."
With the Top of Iowa returning to a one site, 18-team conference race, Goepel admits it will be harder to defend the Indians title. That is not the end goal.
Getting to the final meet of the season as a unit is.
"It will be a real fight to get there," Goepel said. "They'll want it a little bit more. I hope that led them to that greater mindset."
