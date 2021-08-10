WATCH NOW: Knights keep high expectations with boys, girls core back

As the years change, the expectations surrounding the Newman Catholic cross country program remain the same.

The Knights won the Top of Iowa East conference and the Class 1A state qualifying meets last season in convincing fashion on both the boys and girls side. It is one of the more consistent teams in North Iowa.

Yet the Knights haven't had that breakthrough at the state meet in Fort Dodge.

"It would be nice to finish better at state," Newman Catholic head coach Mike Schutt said. "As a group, we were a little disappointed."

There's reason for optimism in 2021.

The nucleus of the boys team is back in top two runners Joey Ringo and Ryan Kelly. Both were top-5 at conference, top-10 at districts then faltered in Fort Dodge as they finished 52nd and 76th, respectively.

"When you're putting that much time and effort in it, it makes it exciting," Kelly said. "We're both capable. We'll be right up in there."

It is one of Ringo's goals to push for a medal, a top-15 finish. While he doesn't think a sub-16 minute time will be needed for that, he does anticipate to be peaking at the right time.