WATCH NOW: Knights keep high expectations with boys, girls core back

As the years change, the expectations surrounding the Newman Catholic cross country program remain the same.
The Knights won the Top of Iowa East conference and the Class 1A state qualifying meets last season in convincing fashion on both the boys and girls side. It is one of the more consistent teams in North Iowa.
Yet the Knights haven't had that breakthrough at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
"It would be nice to finish better at state," Newman Catholic head coach Mike Schutt said. "As a group, we were a little disappointed."
There's reason for optimism in 2021.
The nucleus of the boys team is back in top two runners Joey Ringo and Ryan Kelly. Both were top-5 at conference, top-10 at districts then faltered in Fort Dodge as they finished 52nd and 76th, respectively.
"When you're putting that much time and effort in it, it makes it exciting," Kelly said. "We're both capable. We'll be right up in there."
It is one of Ringo's goals to push for a medal, a top-15 finish. While he doesn't think a sub-16 minute time will be needed for that, he does anticipate to be peaking at the right time.
"I believe a lot in myself just because of the work I put in. I know I can do it," Ringo said. "This year, I should be low 17s all year and definitely going for 16:30 at state."
Kelly has the same goal in mind. Still, there is a bigger ceiling he believes the Knights can reach.
Eli Brinkley, Bennett Suntken and Matthew Henrich, a trio of players vital to the success of the Knights baseball team this summer, are back. Those are three Schutt has his eye on to fill out behind Kelly and Ringo.
In order to achieve higher than a 13th place finish at state, there's a unified belief in those three needing to drop a considerable amount of time from a season ago.
"Those are the most important guys," Kelly said. "They just need to keep picking off guys and that'll help this team the most."
"They have to make a little bit of a jump," Schutt added.
Maggie McBride experienced a breakout year last fall, posting a top-5 finish at the conference and district meet then ended her season in 63rd place at state.
The senior did not qualify for an event during the track season. It fueled her offseason to up her mileage and make her final year at Newman Catholic one to remember.
"Track was a really good experience to get some sprint workouts and do get in better shape," McBride said. "Honestly, it pushes me more to have a better season."
Three runners that all ran between one minute of each other – Kenna Hemann, Grace Gabriel and Ella Petree – return. Only Hemann ran below 22 minutes last season.
Like the boys, the girls finished near the bottom of the team race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course last October. Schutt expects those three behind McBride will drop significant time.
"Ella had a great spring in track; Grace needs to continue what she's been doing," Schutt said. "Maggie needs to be the leader, she leads by example."
Numbers are small for the Knights this year on the girls side. Yet that doesn't stop McBride from having the mindset of getting back to Fort Dodge.
And with that year of experience to understand the course, it makes for a better outlook.
"We all were a little bit upset with how state turned out last year," McBride said. "That was a lot different than I expected it to be. I'll show up this year knowing what to expect and what to do."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.