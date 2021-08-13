WATCH NOW: 'Focused, determined' Mohawks ready to surprise in 4A

As Tyler Ketelsen looks around the track when the Mason City cross country team warms up, he feels something that has a different aura.

"They're very focused and determined this year," said Ketelsen, the Mohawks' head coach. "They push each other in a positive way, they hold each other accountable. They want to achieve great things this year.

"It is like having a bunch of assistant coaches out there. One of my more coachable groups I've ever had."

Could that be what pushes Mason City, particularly the boys, to a potential top-3 finish at the Class 4A state qualifying meet?

"Surprises are always good," senior Breyden Christensen said. "We just got to work hard and see where it takes us."

Christensen is the top runner coming back. The senior's best time last fall was 17 minutes, 8 seconds, a time he expects to break when the Mohawks open their season at Marshalltown on Aug. 26.

Still, he was straight-forward in saying he wants to run smart.

If he wants to get to the state meet, his primary goal of the campaign, he knows that he can't peak in September.

"Trying to finish out on top," Christensen said. "I'm going to try my best wherever we go."