WATCH NOW: 'Focused, determined' Mohawks ready to surprise in 4A

As Tyler Ketelsen looks around the track when the Mason City cross country team warms up, he feels something that has a different aura.
"They're very focused and determined this year," said Ketelsen, the Mohawks' head coach. "They push each other in a positive way, they hold each other accountable. They want to achieve great things this year.
"It is like having a bunch of assistant coaches out there. One of my more coachable groups I've ever had."
Could that be what pushes Mason City, particularly the boys, to a potential top-3 finish at the Class 4A state qualifying meet?
"Surprises are always good," senior Breyden Christensen said. "We just got to work hard and see where it takes us."
Christensen is the top runner coming back. The senior's best time last fall was 17 minutes, 8 seconds, a time he expects to break when the Mohawks open their season at Marshalltown on Aug. 26.
Still, he was straight-forward in saying he wants to run smart.
If he wants to get to the state meet, his primary goal of the campaign, he knows that he can't peak in September.
"Trying to finish out on top," Christensen said. "I'm going to try my best wherever we go."
Lane Kruger (18:11) and Ra'Shawn Wynter (18:12) also return. There are some options that Ketelsen has for the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, a mixture of newcomers from varying classes.
Jess Cornick, James Fingalsen, Kevin Carney, Kale DiMarco, Kaden Tyler are the runners that will fight for those four varsity spots.
"If everything falls into place exactly how we think it could, I think we're going to have a decent chance to be in that conversation," Ketelsen said. "They'll be pushing each other."
It will be the last year that Mason City competes in the CIML before the new unnamed conference starts in the 2022-23 season. After a fourth-place finish in the Iowa Conference meet and sixth at districts, the Mohawks believe better finishes are on the horizon.
"Last year was pretty good," Christensen said. "We're going to do be in a good spot. We have a shot to do something good."
The girls side
Olivia Schissel had to run junior varsity races last fall due to transferring in from Newman Catholic. While she admits it stunk to not run varsity, it was helpful.
It allowed her to watch how fast the competition is at the 4A level compared to 1A.
"It worked out, kind of ease into things," Schissel said. "Just kind of push myself a little harder this year."
Since Reggi Spotts, the top runner for the Mohawks in 2020, elected not to go out this fall, the responsibility of being in the front falls on the shoulders of Schissel and Audra Mulholland.
It won't be something either will take lightly.
"A lot of things I've learned from our past leader is welcoming the new kids," Schissel said. "Let's go hard at it."
Two freshman – Janae Hansen and Savannah Davis – have stepped up in the opening week of practice to keep Ketelsen's mind on them when putting together the seven varsity runners.
"They love to have fun, but when it is time to do the work, they're all for it," Ketelsen said. "I've been pleasantly surprised with those younger girls to push themselves with the upperclassmen and they're not backing down. They are rising to that challenge."
The girls were third in the conference and also ended the season with a sixth place showing at districts. Schissel sees the Mohawks, once October hits, being in a good position for the final stretch of the season.
"Our varsity team should be looking pretty good," she said. "Our seniors aren't going to fill in the spots like they did last year, so everyone will have to step up."
