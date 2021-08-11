WATCH NOW: Different dynamics around Clear Lake XC in 2021

When Tyler Havens looks around the North Central Conference, he sees a path for his Clear Lake boys cross country team to be in the mix for a conference title.
Even without a clear cut number one runner.
"One through five, one through seven, I think that can still be better than last year," Havens said. "I think we're the favorites on paper. Humboldt isn't going to let us have it."
The pack of four that ran within 66 seconds of each other last year all return and with the rest of the NCC in flux with departing stars, the Lions share their head coaches belief.
"This year, we have seven solid runners whereas last year, it was more spread out," senior Joe Faber said. "We have a lot of well-rounded runners. If we all get progressively better, we'll be good."
It is a much different viewpoint compared to the girls. Three of the top-five runners are back, but it is a group that has some potential in the freshman class.
The newcomers outnumber the returners.
Reese Brownlee and Addison Doughan finished 1-2 at the Washburn Classic, viewed as the state middle school meet, amongst the rest of the eighth graders in Class 3A.
They were separated by 20 seconds at state.
"If you convert their two-mile times to the 5k, they're our clear No. 1 and 2 runners," Havens said.
Jadyn Heesch and Olivia Fausnaugh were Clear Lake's Nos. 2 and 3 runners last fall. Both have expressed the joy they see in the underclassmen not being shy at the high school level so far.
Fausnaugh called them "inspiring."
"They're really committed girls, they keep it exciting," the senior added. "They've inspired us by being consistent, having the faster times, wanting to try harder."
The Lions finished sixth at the NCC meet and 12th in the 3A state qualifier. There are some unknowns with the intricacies in the lineup. St. Edmond returns majority of its top runners as does Humboldt.
Still, Havens has a vision on how he wants the girls to run leading up to mid-October.
"From what I've seen so far, it has gone really well," Havens said. "It could be a positive dynamic. I hope we can contend with those type of teams, but we'll wait and see."
Leo Tolentino missed out on qualifying for the 3A state meet by a handful of places. The junior is Clear Lake's top returning runner, followed by Faber, Jack Crane and Jaden Wright.
After a second-place finish at the conference meet and fifth at the state qualifier, it has entered in the back of Tolentino's mind of what could happen this fall.
"We just keep doing what we're doing, we'll have a real chance," he said.
There are some reinforcements coming in, too.
Owen Smith was fourth at the Washburn Classic as an eighth grader and classmate Hudson Uetz was 21st. They add to a collection that has aspirations of dethroning Humboldt.
With the Wildcats graduating star Quinton Orr and only one in the low-five returning, the door is open for another team to take the conference crown.
Clear Lake is the smallest school in 3A. It won't be a hindrance on what it strives for once competition starts in a couple of weeks.
"We gotta work at it," Faber said. "It just doesn't happen. I'm excited for it."
