WATCH NOW: Different dynamics around Clear Lake XC in 2021

"If you convert their two-mile times to the 5k, they're our clear No. 1 and 2 runners," Havens said.

Jadyn Heesch and Olivia Fausnaugh were Clear Lake's Nos. 2 and 3 runners last fall. Both have expressed the joy they see in the underclassmen not being shy at the high school level so far.

Fausnaugh called them "inspiring."

"They're really committed girls, they keep it exciting," the senior added. "They've inspired us by being consistent, having the faster times, wanting to try harder."

The Lions finished sixth at the NCC meet and 12th in the 3A state qualifier. There are some unknowns with the intricacies in the lineup. St. Edmond returns majority of its top runners as does Humboldt.

Still, Havens has a vision on how he wants the girls to run leading up to mid-October.

"From what I've seen so far, it has gone really well," Havens said. "It could be a positive dynamic. I hope we can contend with those type of teams, but we'll wait and see."

Leo Tolentino missed out on qualifying for the 3A state meet by a handful of places. The junior is Clear Lake's top returning runner, followed by Faber, Jack Crane and Jaden Wright.