WATCH NOW: Comets boys, girls XC teams going in different directions

Jacob Vais is another one to keep an eye on after being a state qualifier in the 800-meter field in track.

It would be a monumental leap if Charles City makes the trek to Fort Dodge.

The Comets finished in the seventh spot at the NEIC meet with 158 points and finished eighth at the 3A state qualifier posting a total of 216.

"That conference meet is an important one to us, but certainly not a measure of success. It is a benchmark, but not the end all," Ryan Rahmiller said. "As we look back over the years, we got the formula to do it with these guys. They're all mentally in the right spot, hopefully we'll be psychically. The potential is definitely there."

The girls side

It will be a different season for Amanda Rahmiller with the departure of star Kiki Connell and three other seniors that were integral in a third place conference finish and fifth at districts.

Still, the cupboard is far from bare.

Lydia Staudt is the one consistent varsity runner back and her best time was 20:58. Natalie White was mainly on junior varsity before being pulled up to varsity at the tail end.

It is a very similar story to her softball season in the summer.