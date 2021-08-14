WATCH NOW: Comets boys, girls XC teams going in different directions

Amanda Rahmiller put it bluntly.
"It's just kind of readjusting your expectations a bit to fit where they're at and kind of rebuild," the Charles City girls cross country coach said. "It is a year of unexpectedness."
The same can be said for the boys side.
With three varsity runners back that all ran sub-18 minutes, 45 seconds, the Comets are viewing this season like the 2014 campaign, the last time they qualified for state as a team.
Clayton Rand sees it clearly, especially with seven different runners who have varsity experience return.
"I'd say 100 percent we're going to surprise at least some people," he said. "We have some good people, good runners on this team. This is our year. We have the team lined up. We want it."
When Rand was a freshman, head coach Ryan Rahmiller viewed him as someone that can run a 5,000-meter course in under 16 minutes.
The reasoning was simple.
"Clayton's been really diligent about his training," said Rahmiller, whi is entering his 18th season leading the Comets. "(The year) 2020 was a goofy year and this summer, he's taken it to heart."
Jared Johnson ran 18:09 last season and comes back as their top runner. Rand and Isaac Thompson each ran 18:42. Two freshmen that were in the top-3 at the Northeast Iowa Conference middle school meet – Xander Graeser and Nick Williams – could be contributors.
Jacob Vais is another one to keep an eye on after being a state qualifier in the 800-meter field in track.
It would be a monumental leap if Charles City makes the trek to Fort Dodge.
The Comets finished in the seventh spot at the NEIC meet with 158 points and finished eighth at the 3A state qualifier posting a total of 216.
"That conference meet is an important one to us, but certainly not a measure of success. It is a benchmark, but not the end all," Ryan Rahmiller said. "As we look back over the years, we got the formula to do it with these guys. They're all mentally in the right spot, hopefully we'll be psychically. The potential is definitely there."
The girls side
It will be a different season for Amanda Rahmiller with the departure of star Kiki Connell and three other seniors that were integral in a third place conference finish and fifth at districts.
Still, the cupboard is far from bare.
Lydia Staudt is the one consistent varsity runner back and her best time was 20:58. Natalie White was mainly on junior varsity before being pulled up to varsity at the tail end.
It is a very similar story to her softball season in the summer.
"I like to work hard and get as far as I can," White said. "It does give me a good gauge for the offseason."
Staudt's younger sister, Lauren, also returns and Charles City will be adding Olivia Litterer to the roster. There is no true star power on the 2021 version of its lineup, but there are plenty of unknowns.
That's perfectly fine with White.
"We will have to work our butts off to get where we need to be," she said. "I know I'm really excited."
And for Amanda Rahmiller, it will be a unique type of coaching she'll have to do in order to get the most out of a Comets program that over the last four years, has traditionally sent at least one runner to Fort Dodge.
"I'm so used to having those seniors, right away as freshman, were varsity and even before that, I always had this huge core that could be 21-minute 5k runners," Amanda said. "This is OK. It is just meeting them where they are at, not comparing them to groups of past."
