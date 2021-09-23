Tuning out the noise, rankings helps Maas become confident

There have been moments of struggle for Maas this season. She admitted she internalized those expectations and didn't want to disappoint not only herself, but her teammates and coaches.

She would constantly check rankings and mile splits of runners. Maas has now slipped out of the top-30 individual rankings by the IATC.

"My support system is so great and everybody wanted to see me do well," Maas said. "As long as I tried my best, they were happy with it, but I wasn't. I wear my watch when I run, but I don't start my watch anymore.

"I don't look at times because it keeps me from enjoying it and that is not fun."

HDC head coach Traci Moorhead knew with what Maas accomplished last fall, it would put a target on her back.

"Any one that makes the state (meet) as a freshman, you're thinking 'I'll make it again' so you're pushing yourself," Moorhead said. "Sometimes you just have to take a step back and run. Having the confidence running a real good time, she can still dominate."

Tuesday's meet showcased a subtle reminder of the type of runner Maas is.