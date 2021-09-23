Tuning out the noise, rankings helps Maas become confident

When the 2021 cross country preseason individual rankings were released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC), Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Lydia Maas was ranked fifth.
It came with the territory of being a returning medalist at the Class 3A state meet.
Yet the first four weeks didn't bring her a bunch of first place medals. She was consistently in the top-10, but not winning, let alone beating runners in classes below her.
So what has Maas done over the last couple of days?
"I stopped worrying so much about times and rankings and I just enjoyed it," she said. "Being in the moment and grace came with it."
It worked on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs' top runner won her first race of the season at the Mason City Invitational, running the 5,000-meter course in a new season best time of 20 minutes, 20 seconds.
"I would say it felt more back to normal in terms of my mentality," Maas said. "The past couple of meets I've been struggling with confidence. I had a good day, I ate some good, solid meals. I was ready to race.
"I didn't even worry about who was around me, I kept telling myself, 'This is PR pace' and that gave me more confidence to make some moves."
There have been moments of struggle for Maas this season. She admitted she internalized those expectations and didn't want to disappoint not only herself, but her teammates and coaches.
She would constantly check rankings and mile splits of runners. Maas has now slipped out of the top-30 individual rankings by the IATC.
"My support system is so great and everybody wanted to see me do well," Maas said. "As long as I tried my best, they were happy with it, but I wasn't. I wear my watch when I run, but I don't start my watch anymore.
"I don't look at times because it keeps me from enjoying it and that is not fun."
HDC head coach Traci Moorhead knew with what Maas accomplished last fall, it would put a target on her back.
"Any one that makes the state (meet) as a freshman, you're thinking 'I'll make it again' so you're pushing yourself," Moorhead said. "Sometimes you just have to take a step back and run. Having the confidence running a real good time, she can still dominate."
Tuesday's meet showcased a subtle reminder of the type of runner Maas is.
She was in a tight pack of three with Forest City's Lili Nelson and Mason City's Audra Mulholland in the opening mile. Maas started to make her move around the loop on the north side of Mason City High School.
By the time she completed the first full lap of the course, Maas was beginning to break away.
"She was just going to run and I'm really proud of her," Moorhead said. "You can't play defense. You just go out and push yourself. That's a huge maturity step."
Maas believes she has a better team this season. The Bulldogs only have four varsity runners, so they cannot score as a team. Still, the bond Maas has with Sydney Buseman, Teaghan Bird and Lily Hambly is enough for her.
For Maas, that group is who she wants to make proud.
"I love our team," she said.
If Maas wants to make her push toward another state medal, Tuesday might have been the race that springboards her toward the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course deck with some hardware draped around her neck.
All the confidence she had disappeared for about a month. In her eyes, it is back.
"I remember (Tuesday) and I try to recreate some of it," Maas said. "I wasn't on my phone, I was trying to stay in the moment. That settled my nerves."
