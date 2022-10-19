Tight spread from two-through-four runners push Clear Lake girls to state XC meet

MANCHESTER, Iowa – Addison Doughan crossed the finish line, stood near a tent and the tears slowly started dripping.

She admittedly has been stuck in a rut and unable to break 19 minutes, despite several times coming close to that barrier.

"But I have to get over that," Clear Lake's top runner said. "I'll get sometime."

Wipe those tears away, kid.

Doughan, Emily McLaughlin and a stalwart pack behind those two pushed the Class 3A 11th-ranked Lions to their first team state berth since the 1980s as they placed third, piling up 83 points in a loaded state qualifier at Hart Ridge Golf Course.

"I'm extremely proud as a captain and teammate because I kept passing girls to get our points less and less," McLaughlin said.

Sixth-ranked Solon, fueled by a course-record performance from district champion Kayla Young and all five in the top-16, won the team title with a crisp 40 points. Tenth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana was second with 76.

Clear Lake was not in contention for a top-three finish at the one-mile marker. Doughan was comfortably in the top-5, but McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach had a lot of jerseys to pass.

Yet Tyler Havens was still very comfortable with where his girls were at.

"They've worked really hard for it," the Lions head coach said. "We knew Clear Creek was a good team, we had to keep (Dubuque) Wahlert and Decorah behind us. We got out smart the first mile.

"We ran a much better race than they did I think."

McLaughlin started passing people, so too did Feuerbach. Rebekah Steinborn, who has put together two straight personal records to solidify the Lions No. 4 spot, made moves up the pack.

There was a 25-second gap between McLaughlin in 13th place and Steinborn in 20th.

"It is super exciting," Doughan said. "They push just as hard as the whole team and Rebekah came out of nowhere; she just decided to be fast."

Last year was a heartbreaker for Clear Lake, placing fourth in its 2A district. Its lineup dealt with injuries and couldn't get healthy enough in time to make a run at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

It wasn't all that different than this fall.

State qualifier in cross country and four-time medalist at state track Reese Brownlee has been out for much of the season with a hip injury. That created an opportunity for others to step up.

McLaughlin has assumed the reigns as the Lions second runner. Oh, and she's also involved in cheerleading, the drum major for the marching band, choir and the school play.

A jam-packed schedule gets one more week.

"It really helps to have a strong support system," McLaughlin said. "It encourages me to try and give 100 percent in everything that I do."

Havens figured it was going to be a battle for the No. 2 spot.

"She's a great kid," Havens said. "It is been a very fun fall for her."

Add in Feuerbach being consistently behind her running mate and Steinborn's emergence and Clear Lake was able to withstand Brownlee's injury and absence.

It was all smiles after getting its ticket punched sign and state qualifying banner.

"I wouldn't want to go to state if it wasn't with my team," Doughan said. "It is so much better and rewarding."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas is returning to state after a one-year hiatus as she placed sixth in a new season-best time of 19:54.4. It was a quicker pace than the junior anticipated.

Still, her body out-worked her mind.

"The whole time, I felt pretty tired, but I kept telling myself that I was already here and I've put in the work, so I might as well try to get something out of it," Maas said.

Over the course of two years, Maas has tried to make the sport fun while also being in healthy mindset. In the biggest meet of the season, she had a lot of fun.

"It is nice to now that you don't have to be over competitive and making yourself mentally unwell to be successful," Maas said. "We get solid workouts, but have fun at the same time."

Over on the boys side, Clear Lake's Jack Crane blitzed past his previous lifetime record by over 30 seconds with a seventh place performance in 16:48.1.

He ran 17:04 at the North Central Conference meet last week.

"I'm pumped, going to be fun," Crane said. "I knew I had a chance, but I thought it would be pretty slim. I knew I had to come out guns blazing."

A top-50 runner in 2A last fall, Crane will have to trek the trip to the starting line in Fort Dodge on his lonesome after the Lions qualified as a team last season.

That doesn't mean the support staff won't be there.

"I don't want to go in with too many expectations," Crane said.

Charles City's sophomore tandem of Xander Graeser and Nick Williams placed ninth and 10th, respectively, to snare spots at the state meet for the second year in a row.

They are on track to be the third and fourth runners in Comets history to be four-time state qualifiers.

"It is a big accomplishment to be able to say we're on the track of doing it," Graeser said.

The two ran side-by-side, as per usual, but around 1.5 miles, Greaser made his move and Williams stayed within reaching distance.

They finished 10 seconds apart from each other.

"I just tried to stay as close I could do and not fall too far back," Williams said.

Crane, Graeser and Williams all were in a chase pack behind Marion's top two runners. That trifecta settled into the top-10 by the two-mile mark and never wavered.

They'll represent the North Iowa area at the biggest stage.

"It was probably in our best interest to try and keep (the top-two Marion runners) in our vision," Graeser said. "If we stayed close enough to them, we knew we had a chance to qualify."