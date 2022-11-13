The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Girls Cross Country Team

Runner of the Year: Katelyn Johnston, Osage

Johnston was pound-for-pound the best runner in North Iowa. Of the 12 meets the senior ran, she won nine of them. The three she didn't, she placed in the top-five. Johnston capped the season with her second straight Top of Iowa Conference title and Class 2A individual district title. Her runner-up performance at the 2A state meet marked her highest finish in four trips to Fort Dodge. She was the first four-time state XC qualifier in school history.

All-Area Team

Lili Nelson, Forest City, sr.

For the third straight year, Nelson ended her season at the Class 2A state cross country meet. She hovered around the top-15 at the mile mark once again and eventually finished with her fastest time and highest place at Lakeside. The Indians top runner was a first team all-conference runner and helped them win the Top of Iowa Conference title. Nelson's best time this season was 20 minutes, 7 seconds.

Emilie Weaver, Forest City, jr.

The emergence of Weaver, a first time first-tam all-conference runner, was a driving force in the Indians conference title. The number two runner last fall, Weaver's time dropped over two minutes to a lifetime best of 21:14 this year. She broke 22 minutes for the first time ever at the Clear Lake Invitational and rode that momentum the rest of the season. Weaver is expected to be Forest City's top runner in 2023.

Addison Doughan, Clear Lake, so.

Doughan battled sickness at the Class 3A state meet and still placed in the top-20 at Lakeside. A Class 2A state medalist last fall, the Lions top runner was a top-five finisher at the North Central Conference meet and the 3A state qualifier. Doughan won her home meet this fall at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. She led Clear Lake to its first team state berth in the last decade-plus and will lead the core for next fall.

Emily McLaughlin, Clear Lake, jr.

After being hampered by nagging injuries last fall, McLaughlin was fully healthy in 2022 and showed out as the Lions No. 2 runner. She qualified for state as an individual, finishing in the top-15 at the Class 3A state qualifier. McLaughlin was a huge piece in Clear Lake winning the North Central Conference title and qualifying for the 3A state meet as a team, placing third at the qualifier. McLaughlin's best time was 20:12.06.

Audra Mulholland, Mason City, jr.

Committing herself to consistent summer training and an uptick in mileage, that was a driving force in Mulholland becoming the Riverhawks undisputed top runner. She broke the school record five different times this year, claimed all-conference honors and finished in the top-10 at the Class 4A state qualifier. Mulholland placed 40th in her state meet debut in sub-20 minutes. Mulholland's best time this year was under 19:10.

Lydia Maas, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, jr.

One of the biggest proponents of Maas' season was being healthy mentally and focusing on time. Those two viewpoints allowed the Bulldogs No. 1 runner to return to the Class 3A state meet after a one-year hiatus. Maas was at the forefront of the top-10 at the 3A state qualifier, then pulled in a top-10 finish. Maas placed 11th at the North Central Conference meet and aims for a third trip to state in 2023.

Katelyn Johnston, Osage, sr.

The Green Devils top runner garnered her second straight top-three finish at the Class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge. She jumped out to an early lead and maintained her grip for second place, her best finish in her four appearances. Johnston was named the Top of Iowa Conference Runner of the Year.

Scarlett Byrnes, Osage, fr.

A successful middle school season as an eighth grader turned into similar success for Byrnes. She was a fixture at the front of the pack from the season-opening meet onward. Byrnes was a first team all-conference runner and qualified for the Class 2A state meet as an individual, placing in the top-five. At Lakeside, Byrnes was the fifth freshman across the line, recording a 30th place performance.

Claire Rye, Central Springs, so.

After being a spectator at the state meet as a freshman, Rye was a participant a year later as she qualified as an individual in Class 1A. Her place of 50th was the highest for a first-time qualifier under Panthers head coach Michael Pettengill. Rye placed top-10 at the conference meet and 1A state qualifier. She broke the school record for fastest 5,000-meter time in Central Springs history. Rye will be viewed as a favorite in 2023 to return to state.

Harper McInroy, Charles City, sr.

For the second straight year, the Comets had a new top runner. While McInroy didn't qualify for state, her year did feature placing inside the top-10 at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet and top-30 at the Class 3A state qualifier. Her final time of the year, 21:06.59, marks a nearly 50-second improvement from her best time as a junior. McInroy was routinely the first runner across the finish line for Charles City.