The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Boys Cross Country Team

Runner of the Year: Justin Rygh, Lake Mills

The transition Rygh made in a calendar year from a middle of the pack runner to a favorite front-runner is what pulled him to hit the milestones he did as a junior. He was the Top of Iowa Conference ROY after claiming his first conference title. He placed top-10 at the Class 1A state meet, draping his first ever all-state medal around his neck. Rygh's season best time was 16 minutes, 22.05 seconds.

All-Area Team

Ryan Kelly, Newman Catholic, sr.

The Knights senior missed the majority of the season with a fractured hip, but he more than made up for it with an individual district title and an all-state performance in Fort Dodge. Kelly ran Newman's home meet, then didn't run until the Forest City meet the week of conference. He placed fourth, first and 11th in the final three meets of the season. Kelly was a four-time all-conference honoree.

Joey Ringo, Newman Catholic, sr.

Ringo was the Knights number one runner during Kelly's absence and performed admirably in the role. He started out the gates with a runner-up finish in the season-opening meet, then routinely found himself amongst the faster runners in the state. He capped his prep career as a first team all-conference runner, an individual state qualifier and a top-100 finisher at the Class 1A state meet.

Connor Hammitt, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, jr.

The Cardinals junior was no longer a surprise this fall as he was consistently in the front of the pack and comfortably qualified for the Class 2A state meet after sneaking in last year. Hammitt garnered his first career first team all-conference finish and pushed for a top-15 all-state medal for a good portion of the state meet in Fort Dodge before finishing top-20. Hammitt will be a favorite in 2023 to drape an all-state medal around his neck.

Zach Flatebo, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, so.

Flatebo was the third runner for the Cardinals as a freshman and he emerged during some meets as their top runner. More often, he slid into the No. 2 spot and thrived with a top-six finish at the TIC meet and Class 2A state qualifier. He, along with Hammitt and two seniors, piloted GHV to qualify for state as a team this fall. Flatebo had the best time by a Cardinal runner, breaking 17 minutes in 16:59.47.

Jack Crane, Clear Lake, sr.

Crane was able to get through this fall healthy and turned out to be the Lions unquestioned top runner. He finished third at the North Central Conference meet in just over 18 minutes, then exploded a week later at the Class 3A state qualifier. On a flatter course, Crane set a new lifetime best of 16:48.08 to nab a spot at the state meet as an individual. He placed top-45 and ran a faster time at Lakeside Golf Course.

Jess Cornick, Mason City, sr.

The Riverhawks senior started cross country last fall and turned into a state qualifying runner as he broke 17 minutes for the first time and won the Iowa Alliance North Conference title. Cornick ran fast enough to be considered the No. 1 runner over the last few weeks of the season for Mason City. He finished third overall at the conference meet and slid into the top-15 to head to state cross country for the first time in his career.

Nick Williams, Charles City, so.

After a banner freshman season in which Williams broke 18 minutes and captured first team all-conference plus finishing top-10 at the Class 3A state qualifier, he bettered the marks this fall. The sophomore's best time this season was 16:45 as he finished third at the NEIC meet, 10th at the state qualifier and top-75 at state. Williams will be a favorite to win the NEIC meet next fall as a junior.

Xander Graeser, Charles City, so.

Much like his teammate and classmate Nick Williams, Graeser also didn't have a sophomore stumble as he continued his development. In his second full season of prep cross country, Graeser was top-six at the NEIC meet, placed ninth in under 17 minutes at the 3A state qualifier and top-75 at state. He and Williams are on track to be four-time state qualifiers, something only two runners in Charles City's history have accomplished.

Justin Rygh, Lake Mills, jr.

After missing first team all-conference and an individual state qualifying spot last fall, Rygh made up for it with a TIC title, a runner-up finish in at the Class 1A state qualifier and a seventh-place finish at state. Rygh was a catalyst in the Bulldogs qualifying for state as a team for the first time in school history.

Parker Sharp, Forest City, sr.

On a team that didn't have an all-district runner and emphasized pack running, Sharp stuck out amongst the rest. The Indians didn't have a glorified top guy, but Sharp was more often than not their first runner across the finish line. He nabbed first team all-conference honors and improved his time by one minute this year. The senior was a key cog in Forest City qualifying for the Class 2A state meet as a team for the first time in nearly two decades.