The 2021 Globe Gazette All-Area Boys Cross Country Team

North Iowa was spoiled with senior-dominant races this fall. From the top-ranked runner in Class 1A to a runner that overcame multiple injuries and reached his first career state meet, there was no shortage of story lines in 2021.

And for the 10 runners listed in the Globe Gazette's all-area cross country team, some will move on to bigger and better things while others return in 2022 with larger goals and higher expectations.

Joey Hovinga, Forest City, senior

The Indians top runner for the last two seasons had a proper send off with his second straight state medal, a seventh place finish in Class 2A with a time of 16 minutes, 39.87 seconds.

Hovinga was the runner-up in the Top of Iowa Conference meet and nipped Jesup's Nolan Evans at the 2A state qualifier in Dike. He finished with wins at Belmond, Mason City, Algona and Lake Mills.

Hovinga's cross country career ends as a three-time all-conference runner and a three-time state qualifier.

Bryce McDonough, Central Springs, senior

A multi sport standout for the Panthers, McDonough peaked at near perfect time to capture his second consecutive state medal, placing sixth in the Class 1A field in 16:46.75.

Behind the technique of "running tired," McDonough never finished worse than 10th all season. He was third at the Top of Iowa Conference meet and runner-up in the 1A state qualifier.

He'll wrestle at the next level, but ended his cross country career as the Panthers number one over the last three years and mainstay in their varsity lineup since he was a freshman.

Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, senior

Witt was unbeaten this season entering the Class 1A state meet and his body, which dealt with sickness the week prior, gave out as he placed 34th in 17:36.74.

Lakeside Municipal Golf Course was never kind to the Saints top runner. In three appearances, each one where he was either in medal or championship contention, he left empty handed.

Still, he won his third straight Top of Iowa Conference title and third straight state qualifier this season. He broke 16 minutes in September.

Jacob Vais, Charles City, senior

One of four seniors that led the Comets to their first state team trip in seven years, Vais was the consistent No. 1 runner and finished 58th in his Class 3A state debut in 17:37.36.

Vais battled through several injuries throughout his career. He overcame each one of them to finish as a first-team all-Northeast Iowa Conference runner this season.

He enters the track season next spring as one to watch in the middle distance events, aiming for a return trip to the state meet in Des Moines.

Clayton McDonough, Central Springs, senior

The brother of Bryce, Clayton put himself at the front of the pack in every race and was key in getting the Panthers a Class 1A state qualifying title this season.

His final race, he placed 43rd at the state meet in 17:44.06. He was a first team all-conference runner and was top-10 at the 1A state qualifier.

Clayton was a catalyst of the growth of Central Springs' program, running on varsity since he was a freshman and being a part of two straight teams that qualified for state.

Ryan Kelly, Newman Catholic, junior

Kelly began to separate himself as the Knights top runner this season and put together several top-10 finishes this season.

He was seventh at the Top of Iowa Conference meet, fifth at the Class 1A state qualifier and placed 31st at the state meet in 17:35.31. In his last three meets of the season, all of his times were under 17:45.

Kelly took reigns as Newman Catholic's No. 1 runner from the Jesup Invite all the way through until the end.

Jack Crane, Clear Lake, junior

The start of Crane's season was delayed until the Lions home meet in mid-September, but once he toed the starting line, he elevated himself to be their top runner.

He was third at the North Central Conference meet and seventh at the Class 2A state qualifier in Southeast Valley. His performance put Clear Lake's team in the 2A state field.

Crane placed 46th at state in 17:42.59, his debut in Fort Dodge. He was in the top-3 of Clear Lake's lineup then vaulted to its No. 1 runner in the last three weeks of the season.

Breyden Christensen, Mason City, senior

Christensen was Mason City's top runner all season, but fell short of his ultimate goal of qualifying for the Class 4A state meet.

His place of 21st missed the threshold by six places to qualify as an individual. Still, Christensen paced Mason City to a fourth place finish in the CIML-Iowa team race and was a first team all-conference runner.

Christensen hovered around 17:10 all season until his home meet, where he broke that mark to start the trend of his time being consistently under 17:10.

Joe Faber, Clear Lake, senior

Faber was a rock in the Lions varsity lineup. He was either their top runner or second best for the entire year, up until the Class 2A state meet, where he finished third on the team and 84th overall in 18:12.24.

Behind Clear Lake's up-front pack running, Faber's talent and speed were the beneficiaries of it finishing second in the team race at the 2A state qualifier in Dike.

He was top-10 at the North Central Conference meet and state qualifier as well as many regular season meets in his final year running cross country.

Connor Hammitt, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, sophomore

Needing to keep the Cardinals streak of sending runners to the state meets, Hammitt obliged with the race of his life at the Class 2A state qualifier in Dike.

His time of 17:23.30 placed him ninth to claim his spot in the 2A state field for this first time in his career. He proceeded to finish 92nd at Lakeside with a time of 18:18.35.

It was a year in which Hammitt stayed persistent as GHV's top runner, yet struggled with a bout of sickness in the middle of the season before coming back and snaring second team all-conference honors.

