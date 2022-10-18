State Qualifying XC capsules

Here is a primer of the five state qualifying cross country meets where the 16 North Iowa area teams will be at. Wednesday is Class 4A and 3A while Thursday will feature Class 2A and 1A.

Class 4A

Site: Marshalltown Community College, Marshalltown

Area teams at site: Mason City

Basics: Top-three teams and top-15 individuals qualify for the Class 4A state meet next weekend in Fort Dodge.

From the finish line: It is a loaded team field on both sides with four top-20 teams. For the boys, sixth-ranked Waukee Northwest, ninth-ranked Ankeny are the favorites for the first two spots. Des Moines Roosevelt and Urbandale, ranked 14th and 17th respectively, will vie for the third and final team spot. Over on the girls, the favorites are fourth-ranked Ankeny Centennial, ninth-ranked Des Moines Roosevelt and 10th-ranked Ankeny.

Mason City is on the outside looking in, but do have an individual on each side that has a shot at a top-15 finish. Audra Mulholland has broken her school record three times this season and sits at a season-best time of 19 minutes, 14 seconds. Jess Cornick won the Iowa Alliance Conference North title in 16:32, the first time he broke 17 minutes this season.

Class 3A

Site: Hart Ridge Golf Course, Manchester

Area teams at site: Clear Lake, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Basics: Top-three teams and top-15 individuals qualify for the Class 3A state meet next weekend in Fort Dodge.

From the finish line: Clear Lake's girls team comes in ranked 11th in the latest IATC team rankings, third amongst the teams in the field along with sixth-ranked Solon and 10th-ranked Clear Creek-Amana. Those three, along with Marion, are the favorites for the three team spots. The individual race has some star power as it will likely be a three-person race for the title in Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), Kayla Young (Solon) and Haidyn Barker (Clear Creek-Amana).

The boys field is stacked and behind a legitimate state title contender in Jedidiah Osgood, fifth-ranked Marion is the overwhelming favorite to win the team title. Tenth-ranked Solon, on paper, is in the drivers seat for second. Clear Creek-Amana, Vinton-Shellsburg and Decorah will all battle it out for the third spot. There are three area individuals that will fight for a top-15 finish in Clear Lake's Jack Crane and Charles City's sophomore duo of Nick Williams and Xander Graeser.

All three of them ran at state last year, but qualified with their respective teams. This year, that trifecta will likely need a top-15 individual finish to make it back to Fort Dodge.

Class 2A

Site: Hickory Grove Golf Course, Oelwein

Area teams at site: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage

Basics: Top-three teams and top-15 individuals qualify for the Class 2A state meet next weekend in Fort Dodge.

From the finish line: Osage senior Katelyn Johnston goes for her second straight district title as the heavy favorite in the girls individual race. Crestwood's Kinze Shea and New Hampton's Campbelle Colbet are top-10 runners that could push Johnston. The Green Devils also have freshman Scarlett Byrnes who could vie for a top-15 finish and GHV's Katelyn Knoll seeks her second straight individual berth to state.

GHV's boys team will have to navigate a stacked field that features five ranked teams, including two in the top-six. Teammates Connor Hammitt and Zach Flatebo will be near each other for most the race, but how close to the front will determine their state fate. Same goes for Osage's Keagan Hennessey.

The girls team race will be paced by fourth-ranked Denver and fifth-ranked Williamsburg.

Site: Landsmeer Golf Club, Orange City

Area teams at site: Forest City

Basics: Top-three teams and top-15 individuals qualify for the Class 2A state meet next weekend in Fort Dodge.

From the finish line: The Indians got sent out west and with both their boys and girls in the top-20 in the latest IATC team rankings, are a vital threat for a top-three team finish. Still, the task will be far from easy.

Forest City, ranked 16th, will challenge seventh-ranked Okoboji, 12th-ranked Unity Christian and 18th-ranked Spirit Lake on the boys side. The final spot in the girls team race will likely come down to 19th-ranked Okoboji and 20th-ranked Forest City. Unity Christian (ninth) and Cherokee Washington (10th) are the favorites for the title.

The Indians have stressed pack running on the boys side and their spread has been vital to their success. Lili Nelson and Emilie Weaver have paced the girls team, but the health of one of their scoring runners in Hannah Lunning is up in the air.

Class 1A

Site: Pioneer Town and Country Club, Manly

Area teams at site: Central Springs, Lake Mills, Newman Catholic, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock

Basics: Top-two teams and top-10 individuals qualify for the Class 1A state meet next week in Fort Dodge.

From the finish line: There will be a three-team race for the two qualifying spots on the boys side between 12th-ranked St. Edmond, 17th-ranked Lake Mills and Newman Catholic. The Knights edged the Bulldogs by nine points at the Top of Iowa Conference meet last week, spurred by the return of Ryan Kelly. Lake Mills' Justin Rygh is the favorite in the individual race and teammate Knute Rogne has been near the chase pack much of this season.

Ninth-ranked St. Edmond and 16th-ranked North Iowa are the clear cut favorites to claim the two team spots on the girls side. There are a handful of area individuals that could vie for a top-10 finish.

Newman's Kenna Hemann, St. Ansgar's Lila Powers, Central Springs' Claire Rye and Northwood-Kensett's Megan Ocel are the quartet of all-conference runners that will push for an individual state berth.