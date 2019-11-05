St. Ansgar runner Riley Witt crossed the finish line at Saturday’s state cross country meet exhausted.
It was a hard day for many of the runners. The wind was biting, the air cold, and with many senior runners emotional after running the final race of their high school careers, the atmosphere could be emotionally draining.
For Witt, the race was a solid finish to a great season, and a promise of lots more success to come.
Witt finished 27th overall in the Class 1A boys race with a time of 17:14.9, one of only two sophomores to finish in the top 30. As the runners stood near the finish line catching their breaths, several runners went up to Witt to congratulate and encourage him going forward.
“I really look up to a lot of the older runners, and really think of them as not just competitors but friends, and people I can better myself with,” Witt said. “I was hoping I could run up with them today, but it wasn't in God’s plans.
“They were just telling me I’m just a sophomore, so I can do it again next year, and the following year. Follow in their footsteps.”
Though he is just a sophomore, Witt has plenty of accomplishments on his running resume already. As a 13-year-old eighth grader in 2017, Witt won the 4K USATF Iowa Association Junior Olympic Championships with a time of 14:05, earning a spot at the National Cross Country Meet in Tallahassee, Florida.
“I started my first 5k when I was like 10,” Witt said. “I didn’t do cross country in 7th grade. I picked it up in eighth grade. I went to nationals my eighth grade year, got second at state. I was kind of bummed I didn’t win that, but I went to nationals, and then I trained hard for the next few years.”
Witt has been home-schooled all his life, but is also dual-enrolled at St. Ansgar. He runs cross country, and track and field, and also plays on the Saints’ baseball team.
“I’m really blessed that my mom and my dad have given me that opportunity,” Wit said. "I can really spend more time doing the things I want, training, and working hard.”
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his running successes, Witt’s favorite activities include attending church and youth group. As a devout Christian, Witt gives credit to his faith for getting him through the tough slog that is an early November high school cross country race.
“The middle of the race, I usually have a bible verse written on my arm that gives me motivation,” Witt said. "In the middle of the race when I really need it, I tell myself that I need to run to the best of my ability, so I can give the glory to God.”
Witt is also extremely skilled at wood-working, as well as industrial tech work, so much so that two of his designs were selected for recognition at the Iowa State Fair this past summer
Witt missed out on state by just two spots last season, and went into Saturday’s state meet with plenty of energy. He started out quickly, hoping to stay ahead of the large group of runners that comprise the middle, but he admits that he may have been a bit too gung-ho.
"Normally, I’m a lot more confident because the competition is not quite as high," Witt said. "Then I just run the race that I know I’ve trained for. Today, I really just booked it, got out fast first mile. Second mile, I really struggled, but third mile I just let God run for me."
He was disappointed with his finish, as he hoped to finish in the top 15, but he took the day in stride.
“This race, I was really spent and didn’t have much of a kick at the end,” Witt said. “Normally, I have a little bit more but I just tell myself that I’ve got to give it everything I’ve got because it could be the last race.
“I was hoping to go definitely top 15, maybe top 10. But it wasn’t in God’s plans today, I guess.”
The St. Ansgar boys finished 15th in the team standings at state, with an average time of 18:27.2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.