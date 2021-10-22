Second-half Hemann showing low-mileage summer works

Kenna Hemann does not put in many miles over the summer months. She does a different type of running.

"I play soccer and that gets a lot of running in," the Newman Catholic sophomore said.

So the first half of the season, she uses it to get back into running shape. Once Week 4 or 5 hits, she flips a switch and turns it up a notch.

It has been the same formula Hemann used as a freshman and did it again as a sophomore. It worked then and it is working now.

Hemann turned in her second straight top-10 finish to power the 10th-ranked Knights to a runner-up finish at Thursday's Class 1A state qualifier as they edged Nashua-Plainfield by four points.

"As the girls get faster, it motivates you to get faster, too," Hemann said. "Going into the season, that was my goal to place at every meet."

Her time on Thursday was near 30 seconds faster than last week's time at the Top of Iowa Conference meet. Both races, Newman Catholic head coach Mike Schutt couldn't have been prouder of her race strategy.

He called her race at conference "great." He echoed that sentiment on Thursday.

"She's one of those kids that's very competitive," Schutt said. "She sees people ahead of her, she usually gets them."

Hemann enjoys soccer, plays it year around, and has no intentions of leaving the sport. She admits her seriousness about cross country hits when practice starts in early August.

Which is why she views the first few meets of the season as getting into shape for the important meets down the road.

"The first three weeks are always very hard and we push each other to get into cross country shape," Hemann said.

Perhaps the turning point of her cross country career came as a freshman at the Jesup Invitational, where Hemann was Newman Catholic's second runner to cross the finish line.

That gave her the confidence that she can be good at the sport.

"That was the meet I realized I could do it and I (ran a personal best)," she said.

Her times at the start of her sophomore campaign hovered north of 23 minutes. Like clockwork, the turning point happened at the Mason City Invite in Week 5 of the season.

That was the first meet she broke 23 minutes. Two days after, she ran under 22 minutes for the first time. She has not ran over 23 minutes in a race since the Clear Lake Invite on Sept. 16.

"She's figured out how to race three miles," Schutt said. "She knows her pace."

Teammates have turned to expecting Hemann to flex her muscles at the midway point of the season.

"I'm really proud of Kenna," senior Maggie McBride said. "She's got a lot in her and we all know that."

Newman Catholic is making the trek to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge for the 10th time in the last 15 years. It placed 14th last fall and with five of the seven runners back, the expectations are heightened.

"The girls were just happy to get there," Schutt said. "Top-10 is the goal."

Hemann agreed that is the benchmark.

"We're all very excited to make it back," she said. "We wanted to back up what we did last year.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

