Schissel keeping positive mindset in final season for Mason City XC

She's the only senior. Her coach calls her the "mom" of the team. Her teammates appreciate the leadership she displays.

Olivia Schissel has been a rock for Mason City's girls cross country team now in her second year being an integral part of its varsity lineup.

Words straight from Tyler Ketelsen's lips.

"I knew as she got older and progressed, she was going to be a huge piece of this team and play a huge role," the Riverhawks head coach said. "I'm glad to see her doing that."

When Schissel transferred from Newman Catholic to Mason City after her freshman year, she knew the environment would change as would the level of competition.

Three years later, she doesn't regret anything.

"I knew when I was coming, sports wise, this was going to be harder," Schissel said. "It made me a better runner and better person, honestly."

It has been a breakout year of sorts for Schissel as she is has been consistently the Riverhawks No. 3 runner and providing to be a steady force behind top-two runners Audra Mulholland and Janae Hansen.

She ran a personal best this season, something that hadn't happened since her sophomore season. She has seen what this group, recently ranked 20th in Class 4A, is capable of.

"That's big for me," Schissel said.

Injuries and confidence have been two hurdles Schissel is trying to clear.

She's battled shin splints and other nagging injuries since middle school. She missed around four-to-five meets last year due to not being healthy enough to run. She decided to suck it up and run through the pain this fall.

For her final prep season, she doesn't want to sit.

"It was a tough thing to do," she said of last season. "You see everybody else go to the line and you're like 'I miss it, this is my sport.'

"We're just going to push through it. This is the one last time, give it everything."

Due to the transfer rules, Schissel had to run junior varsity races her entire sophomore season. One thing Ketelsen noticed early was her ability to lead races and lead them comfortably.

He figured that would translate in some capacity to the varsity level.

"She would kind of attack it," Ketelsen said. "She's got a little edge to her."

Running in Class 4A versus Class 1A is a night and day difference. Still, Schissel has adjusted and figured out her own strategy. Yet confidence remains a struggle.

Her parents constantly remind her that she is a talented runner. At times, she'll shrug it off.

"The more I think about it and process it, I take it into consideration more," Schissel said. "Take it and run."

Her teammates know the value she brings.

"She means a lot," top-runner Audra Mulholland said. "She knows everything, talks to everyone, motivates and encourages everyone. She knows it how works."

At Tuesday's Mason City Riverhawk Invitational, the hosts of the meet won the girls team race with 18 points. Mulholland won the race, Janae Hansen was runner-up, Schissel was third and Savannah Davis was fourth.

For much of the race, Schissel was in the top-five. She felt strong enough to pass runners and move into third where she had a firm grasp of it and coasted into the finish line.

"She's definitely emerged as the leader of the team and is very comfortable in that role," Ketelsen said. "The girls really respect her. It is really nice to see her, not only having a great season, but being a great leader."

Personal reasons were why Mason City is where Schissel will get her high school diploma, rather than at Newman. She's a candidate for Homecoming queen and well-liked amongst her peers.

Mulholland can't foresee the Riverhawks being the team they are without Schissel.

"She's doing great," Mulholland said.

The transfer clearly worked. And now, Schissel has more than friends and teammates to stay in touch with once the cross country and track season ends this year.

She's got family.

"We all take care of each other," Schissel said.