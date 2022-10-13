Rygh outlasts front pack to win first career TIC title; Indians use pack to win team race

When Lake Mills' Justin Rygh saw Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly at the start finish line, he knew what could be in store.

A front pack of three for most of the season between Rygh, North Butler's Owen Almelien and North Iowa's Gavin Grunhovd would soon be adding a fourth member.

"I figured he'd be getting after it today," Rygh said.

Those four were neck-and-neck through the opening mile. It turned into a dual between Rygh and Kelly at the two-mile mark. Then, it was all Rygh for the last 800 meters.

For the first time in his prep career, Rygh navigated the 5,000-meter course at North Iowa Area Community College and won his first career Top of Iowa Conference individual title in sub-16 minutes, 45 seconds on Thursday.

"It feels amazing, incredible," Rygh said. "This is a meet I went in fairly confident. I had to keep bounding and that mental toughness, that assurance and speed I was going, I knew I'd (win)."

The Bulldogs junior and TIC boys runner of the year as been on a tear over the last month. He won his first race of the season at Osage, broke 17 minutes at Central Springs and placed fifth in the Orange Division at Wartburg.

Outside of the performance in Waverly, Rygh has been first across the line.

"After the Garner meet, it gave me a whole new confidence in my training," Rygh said. "Of course, blessings from God."

Kelly ran his second meet back from a stress fracture in his hip. He finished third in 17-flat. The Newman senior slightly led at the one-mile mark and stayed within breathing distance of Rygh for most of the race.

It wasn't until the second loop around the back portion of the course did he start to trail off.

"Just to see where I stack up with those guys," Kelly said.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had the TIC boys coach of the year in Ryan Hinders and a pair of first team all-conference runners in Connor Hammitt and Zach Flatebo.

Those two went out and led the start before falling into a comfortable pace. It was a strategy move in Hammitt's eyes.

"It was kind of planned, I always try to sprint with everyone," he said. "Knowing I'm getting all these times below than what I got at districts, it helps me."

Newman Catholic had Joey Ringo finish in the top-10 to secure first team all-conference honors and Osage's Keagan Hennessey accomplished the same.

Forest City won the team title to clinch a sweep as it relied on its tight-knit pack to triumph. Ranked inside the Class 2A top-20 for the week, the Indians got a bit of a wake up call earlier in the week.

GHV punched them in the mouth at their home meet with 44 points, coasting to a team win by 27.

"It opened up our eyes," Forest City head coach DJ Wolfram said. "No one is going to hand it to us. If we expected to show up and win, we're not going to be happy with the result. We're glad that what happened on Monday, happened.

"Boy howdy, did those guys execute."

Jadyn Welch was the Indians top runner, then Parker Sharp. Carson Strukel and Ethan Bertram were not far behind. Now, they head to a 2A state qualifier on the western half of the state in Orange City.

Wolfram isn't counting out his group.

"We got a punchers chance and anything can happen," he said.