Rygh makes over three-minute improvement to nab all-conference honors

Lake Mills' Justin Rygh has felt like he has been in the shadow of his older brother, Carson, for some time now.

Carson was a four-time state qualifier in cross country and a consistent figure at the state track and field meet in Des Moines. Rygh has yet to have that same level of success.

"That drove me to get better," Rygh said.

Thursday may have been a peak at that shadow growing dimmer.

Rygh navigated the 5,000-meter course at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in 17 minutes, 57 seconds to place 13th overall and earn first-team all-conference honors at the Top of Iowa Conference meet.

It is a three minute time drop from last year's conference meet where Rygh ran 20:14 as a freshman and placed 28th among his foes in only the west division.

"I feel alright about it," Rygh said. "Last year, I was disappointed in myself and this year, I felt a lot better about everything."

Rygh was running about 20 miles a week as a freshman. He increased it to around 30 to 35 miles during the offseason. Outside of that, the biggest strength has not been anything physically.

It has been between the ears.

"Just focusing on things and staying relaxed, not being so tense during the race," Rygh said.

Bulldogs head coach Whitney Spies knew that Rygh could blossom into a runner that was consistently at the front of the pack. She felt the work he did in the offseason would pay dividends in the most important stretch of the season.

"His improvement last season made it pretty obvious that he could go really far," Spies said. "He came in very prepared."

Still, the start of Rygh's sophomore campaign wasn't going according to plan.

His times were better, under 20 minutes, but he couldn't break the 19-minute barrier in the first three meets of the season. That improved mental strength came into play.

"I was a little doubtful," Rygh said.

Rygh and Spies both agreed the turning point of the season was on Oct. 23, the date of the Panther Invitational.

At Pioneer Town and Country Club, Rygh blasted to a new lifetime best of 17:48 to place 10th and begin a stretch of times that led into the conference meet.

"That was a good meet," Rygh said.

Over the final four meets, Rygh was inside the top-10 in every meet and broke his previous lifetime best at the West Fork Invite with a second-place performance in 17:37.

He was nipped at the finish line by .3 seconds.

"It was disappointing, but I still felt good about it," Rygh said. "It really rewards and builds upon itself."

Spies had a feeling that would drive him to run well at NIACC.

"Even though he got beat, it was still his best place," Spies said.

Rygh won't get to state four times like his brother, but he is aiming for his first trip to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course if he places in the top-15 next week at Newman Catholic High School, site of a Class 1A state qualifier.

There are just three runners ranked inside the 1A top-30 individual rankings that will be at that qualifier. It leads Spies to think if the times are near Rygh's current zone, he'll be in a van heading to Fort Dodge.

"You have a lot of strength building from that freshman year, so he really put in that effort that gears him for preparation," Spies said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

