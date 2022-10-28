Rygh, Kelly make statement for North Iowa area with all-state performances

FORT DODGE – Iron sharpens iron.

For Justin Rygh and Ryan Kelly over the last three weeks, they have gone head-to-head and alternated victories. Rygh, a Lake Mills junior, claimed the Top of Iowa Conference title; Kelly, a senior from Newman Catholic, took first at the Class 1A state qualifier.

They both put the finishing touches on their respective seasons on Friday.

Rygh and Kelly each stood on the awards deck overlooking Lakeside Municipal Golf Course as top-15 state medalists amongst their 1A competition.

“It gives us the recognition as North Iowa,” Rygh said. “What we’ve proved today is Northern Iowa (are) contenders. We can come down and compete and we deserve a pot down here.”

Rygh is the first medalist for the Bulldogs since his older brother Carson a handful of years ago. Kelly became the first runner in a maroon Knights top to medal since Jake Kruckenberg in 2004.

“That is something I’ve had on my mind all of high school,” Kelly said. “I got the opportunity today and I gave it my best.”

Over the last three races, there has been a gaining mutual respect. Rygh looked at Kelly after last week and stated “You’re a dog.” They exchanged high-fives after the last two meets and stood not far away from each other with medals draped around their neck.

Rygh placed seventh in 16 minutes, 32.41 seconds while Kelly was 11th in 16:42.68

“It is great, I love it,” Newman head coach Mike Schutt said. “We have good runners in North Iowa and it is great to see them do well.”

There was an opening for the top spot amongst the area boys following the graduation of two state medalists in Joey Hovinga and Bryce McDonough plus Riley Witt that was a three-time conference and district champion.

Kelly and Rygh took the chance by the horns and never let go.

“We didn’t know if (Ryan) was going to be back,” Lake Mills head coach Beth Van Roekel said. “We’re happy for him.”

It marked just the fourth meet Kelly has ran this year after fracturing his hip that held him out for more than a month. He always believed that he would run in October and achieve a lifelong dream of finishing on the podium.

Any doubts that may have entered his mind are now vanished.

“My thought process was it is never over until it is over,” Kelly said. “Anything is still in play. You never know what it is going to happen in the postseason. I never had the mindset of giving up.”

He was at the front at conference and districts, but was able to close strong and win last week. That was the eye opener he needed and confidence boost eight days before his fourth state meet.

And he ran with it.

“He knew he was capable of doing it,” Schutt said.

From the start of the year on, Rygh had the mindset of it being “make or break” and he wasn’t willing to break. After disappointments as a freshman and sophomore, Rygh was all-in for a junior year to remember.

Now, he officially is on the same level as his brother.

“Long time in the making,” Rygh said.

The strategy for Kelly and Rygh wasn’t necessarily to run near each other, but that’s what ended up happening. At the one-mile and two-mile marker, the gap between them wasn’t much.

Rygh took a similar strategy as his race in Waverly, picking off people around the 1.5-mile mark.

“There were few trailing (runners) that started with that pack, but fell behind and I just had to keep catching,” he said.

“I’m so proud of Justin,” Van Roekel added. “This has been his dream to get here. He’s learned how to run a good race.”

Kelly was on the bubble, hovering around 12th-to-15th with a mile to go. He outkicked a couple runners down the stretch to cross the line just outside the top-10.

“The second mile is what is going to define the race,” Kelly said.

Lake Mills finished 11th in the team race with 263 points. Freshman Knute Rogne was the only one in the top-100, crossing the line in 64th in 17:55.51.

It returns everybody in the scoring five for 2023.

“This is just the beginning of the legacy we’ll leave here,” Rygh said.

Newman’s Joey Ringo placed 94th for his final state cross country meet. The only 1A girls area runner was Central Springs’ Claire Rye and she placed 51st in just over 21 minutes.

Under Panthers head coach Michael Pettengill, Rye was the highest finisher of any first-time qualifier in Fort Dodge.

“I was excited about it,” Rye said. “It was the icing on the cake. It was nerve-wracking at first and I passed five people at the finish line. All in all, I loved it and I want to do it again.”

She felt less pressure coming to Lakeside and ran freely. The experience was one to remember and now, aims for a stellar track season this spring.

“Now I know what it takes to go to state, I’m going to push myself harder than I ever have,” Rye said.