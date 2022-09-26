Rygh, Johnston coast to individual XC titles in Garner

Justin Rygh has established himself as a front runner in the Top of Iowa Conference. Katelyn Johnston has already been that and now aims to peak as October draws near.

Both wasted little time getting to the front and cruising to a win.

Johnston led wire-to-wire in the girls race and the second-ranked runner in Class 2A won in under 20 minutes on Monday at the Garner Invite while Rygh broke away at the halfway point and crossed the finish line in just over 17 minutes.

"Great night to run," Rygh said.

No team scores were announced after the meet.

It has been a breakout year for Rygh, who has already surpassed his older brother's PR when he ran 16 minutes, 22 seconds earlier this season. Now, he feels he's finally coming into his own.

"It has been a big goal of mine to get up where he was during his high school years," Rygh said. "It feels like I am finally one of the Rygh boys."

Lake Mills had two runners unofficially place in the top-10 as freshman Knute Rogne joined Rygh with medals. Osage and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura also had two runners in the top-10.

The Cardinals Connor Hammitt and Zach Flatebo were ran under 19 minutes. Hammitt missed the Mason City Riverhawk Invite last week for not feeling well, which allowed Flatebo to be their No. 1 runner.

They have swapped as GHV's top runners for the last handful of meets.

"Those guys are really battling in practice," GHV head coach Ryan Hinders said. "Waiting for the day they both can put it together. We're hoping to have them have a good showing, keep them healthy and put something together at districts."

Osage's Keagan Hennessey was neck-and-neck with Hammitt for most of the race, then Hammitt passed him in the final 150 meters. Still, Hennessey feels he's in better shape now than last year in late September.

"I hope to get down in times," Hennessey said. "I really hope I'll get back down to breaking 18 (minutes) and even farther."

His top goal as a prep for the Green Devils is to run in Fort Dodge. With a month left in the regular season, time is ticking.

"The pressure is definitely on, but in the end, it will be close," Hennessey said. "Whatever happens, happens."

Since finishing second at the Newman Catholic meet last month, Johnston has not lost a meet held in the North Iowa area. She continues to dominate and leave her competition at least 60 seconds behind her.

That doesn't mean she's satisfied.

"What we're doing up to this point is pinpointing where those weaknesses are so we can attack them," Osage head coach Katie Mostek said. "Even if she's at the front, she still knows what time she should be running. She knows where she wants to be."

Green Devils freshman Scarlett Byrnes was third. She was shoulder to shoulder with North Iowa's Lauren Hillesland for most of the race, but the latter broke away from the former in the final half-mile.

Still, Mostek has been pleased with Byrnes' development at running in the front in more meets this season and figuring out her own strategies.

"She's coming along great," Mostek said. "She's figuring it out."

GHV's Katelyn Knoll, St. Ansgar's Lila Powers, Central Springs' Claire Rye and Northwood-Kensett's Megan Ocel all finished in the top-10 on the girls side.