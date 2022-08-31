Rollene goes from football player to XC winner in first ever meet

In early September 2019, 2020 and 2021, Treycen Rollene is in helmets and pads for Northwood-Kensett's football team.

He got some varsity action as a sophomore, but was expected to get a big increase as a junior. Until a dislocated shoulder ended his season way earlier than planned.

So, naturally, he'd play football again and get the most out of his senior year, right?

Wrong.

Rollene made what he called an incredibly hard decision and gave up football to run cross country this fall. He had never ran a cross country race; he's only experience running is in track.

"I've always thought about cross country, but never wanted to do it until I got an injury," Rollene said.

Which makes what happened on Tuesday afternoon even crazier to comprehend.

Rollene won his debut cross country meet in a blistering 17 minutes, 39.19 seconds over a flat, but sneakily hilly, 5,000-meter course behind Newman Catholic High School at the Newman Invitational.

"That's not too bad," Rollene said. "There's bigger things ahead, but I'm pretty happy right now."

The Vikings are not a program known for churning out elite distance runners. Very few and far between have they had a runner make a push for a state meet berth.

One meet in and Rollene is pretty confident he'll be in Fort Dodge in two months.

"I'm going to state, that's for sure," he said.

Northwood-Kensett's first-year head coach Troy Einerston can appreciate the ambition, but also is trying to reel in his newly minted top runner and get him thinking bigger picture.

And understanding that cross country is a long season with plenty of twists and turns. Some that come out of nowhere.

"Cross country is a different beast," Einerston said. "One of my things we go meet-to-meet. It is a week-by-week progress."

It was over the summer that Rollene decided to give cross country a shot. He wasn't running on a consistent basis, but stayed active by roofing houses and handling shingles.

Eventually, he got some miles in. He stated it was around 40 miles a week to start. That number has gone up over the first few weeks of fall practice. Tuesday was the Vikings first meet of the year.

Rollene felt like eight miles a day for 40 per week was a favorable starting point.

"I wasn't comfortable with it, but... ran on-and-off and tried running as much as I could," he said.

Einerston and Rollene discussed a game plan prior to the starting gun going off. It wasn't necessarily to run with the lead pack that featured Newman's stars of Ryan Kelly and Joey Ringo plus North Butler's Owen Almelien.

When Rollene was in sixth after the opening half-mile, the game plan changed.

"He was looking strong. The rest was all him," Einerston said. "I don't really know what to say, to be honest with you."

Rollene was in third for a good majority of the race. Once he noticed Kelly and Ringo start to fall back, he went for it and passed both of them. By the time he reached the final 200 meters, he was all by himself.

And he coasted into the finish line for his first ever win.

"Self-confidence and I know I had it in me," Rollene said. "A lot of motivation. I knew when to speed it up and I know I had the tank to it."

Rollene is also a wrestler. Einerston views him as the type of athlete that can handle the enduring stretches, the ups and downs of a cross country season from a phsycial and mental standpoint.

More importantly, the in between the ears aspect.

"Cross country is a mental sport," Einerston said. "He just doesn't want to give up. He's just a worker."

It remains crazy to Rollene he gave up football for cross country. Still, he has stuck with the decision because injuries played a factor. He's hopeful the shoulder doesn't flare up or other injuries come up.

He isn't afraid to speak is mind on goals. And he isn't shy about the confidence Tuesday shot into him.

"It is a very rewarding sport," Rollene said. "It is pretty crazy."