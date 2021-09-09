Rockford gets numbers, continues XC program

Longcor is preaching not winning races, but beating yourself each time his runners toe the line. In his eyes, it will go a long way in showing his runners they are capable of doing great things.

"They just have to keep going," Longcor said. "That's all we can ask for and we build from that."

The future of Rockford's cross country team is brighter than it was a few months ago. What Longcor and Johnson are in the process of developing is a feeder program.

Successful cross country schools start the athletes in middle school to get them involved and active right out of elementary school. The Warriors are in the infancy stages of that process.

"We're talking about ways to get that going," Brian Johnson said. "We have plenty of junior high kids not participating in volleyball or football, so that might be one avenue for them."

If that feeder program is successful, Nobbs is more than certain that the numbers at Rockford will continue to go in the right direction to avoid another potential cancelation.

"It is going to be incredibly important," Nobbs said. "You don't want to gas them out."

Longcor has high hopes, too.

"The feeder program is the right step," he said. "I'm hopeful that equates to double digits where we can compete for team points or a team title."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

