Rockford gets numbers, continues XC program

Ninety-five percent.
That's the percentage Rockford Activities Director Brian Johnson put on his school canceling the cross country season due to low numbers and little interest.
"We haven't had a lot of participation in cross country in the past," Johnson said. "If we weren't going to get interest, we might not go ahead with the program."
Sometimes instances like the one the Warriors went through needed to have little hope of a revival before something broke their way.
And that's exactly what happened.
There's now a grand total of six members on Rockford's high school cross country team and another three on the junior high level. For its school size, it is a big number.
"They're young," Warriors head coach Kevin Longcor said. "They come to practice every day and don't complain. They all know they've seen improvement in times."
There was an initial survey sent out to kids in eighth grade as well as freshmen, sophomores and juniors in April. Only one kid showed interest in the sport.
Sophomore Connor Nobbs.
"Honestly, I just love the feeling," Nobbs said. "It is so nice coming out here and seeing other people. I have friends that do it and it is a big meet up."
From April through the summer months, there was not a single boy or girl that expressed interest in the sport. There also wasn't a head coach, either.
Tiffany Allen had left after coaching the Warriors for three seasons. Longcor has been the head coach of their boys track and field team for a number of years.
He didn't want to see the program die.
"They called me a week before we could practice and they said there was no program without a coach," Longcor said. "They were having trouble finding somebody. Call me and I'll do that."
Nobbs was caught in limbo. He wanted to run, but not having a team would have ended that hope. This season is Nobbs' first year out for cross country.
"I can always run, there's always room to run," Nobbs said. "It'd be really nice if I can get scholarships for college."
Rockford's principal, Nick Johnson, was trying to save the program.
Nick Johnson sent out another email to parents about cross country in August. Brian Johnson was vacationing in Hawaii when that was going down.
Nick Johnson's tactic worked.
Five more high schoolers joined. One more middle school student wanted to run, too. Longcor said after Tuesday's R.S. Invitational at Belmond Country Club two more junior high students have started to run.
Rockford has never had a team in the double digits while Johnson has been AD.
"Anything is possible," Longcor said.
When Nobbs knew there would be more people involved, it brought a smile upon his face.
"It is just good that people are still in the sport and I've got friends from school that will run with my everyday," he said.
To go along with Nick Johnson's email, Rockford Superintendent Todd Liechty talked to the school board and they didn't want to see the program collapse. No budget cuts needed to be made to bring in Longcor has head coach, since he is already on staff.
The end result is a program that was on the verge of being gone now is surviving through two emails sent to parents.
"I have go give a lot of credit to our school board to make that financial commitment to keep the program," Brian Johnson said.
There are three girls on the Warriors' team in sophomore Grace Muller, and freshmen Avery Kruse and Daniella Havranek. Nobbs and fellow sophomore Mac Hirv ran in the Belmond meet on Tuesday.
Garrett Medlin ran in the meet at Newman Catholic and was Rockford's top finisher in 22 minutes, 49 seconds. Nobbs dropped four minutes off his initial season best and Hirv's difference from the first meet to the second meet was more than a minute.
Longcor is preaching not winning races, but beating yourself each time his runners toe the line. In his eyes, it will go a long way in showing his runners they are capable of doing great things.
"They just have to keep going," Longcor said. "That's all we can ask for and we build from that."
The future of Rockford's cross country team is brighter than it was a few months ago. What Longcor and Johnson are in the process of developing is a feeder program.
Successful cross country schools start the athletes in middle school to get them involved and active right out of elementary school. The Warriors are in the infancy stages of that process.
"We're talking about ways to get that going," Brian Johnson said. "We have plenty of junior high kids not participating in volleyball or football, so that might be one avenue for them."
If that feeder program is successful, Nobbs is more than certain that the numbers at Rockford will continue to go in the right direction to avoid another potential cancelation.
"It is going to be incredibly important," Nobbs said. "You don't want to gas them out."
Longcor has high hopes, too.
"The feeder program is the right step," he said. "I'm hopeful that equates to double digits where we can compete for team points or a team title."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.