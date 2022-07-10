Riley Witt, pushed by faith and tons of research, reaches pinnacle with two state titles

He sleeps in an altitude tent. He built his own hyperbaric chamber. He drank liver smoothies during training. He listens to podcasts and audio books about running. He lives and breathes the sport.

Go ahead and call Riley Witt a freak or a nerd or weird. He knows he is; he won't get offended.

"They think I'm nuts," Witt said.

He has blown the minds of people in his inner circle with the things he does to gain every little advantage on the cross country course and the track oval.

"Probably .00001 percent of the population," said former Charles City star and Witt's girlfriend, Kiki Connell. "I had no idea he was this into the craft."

And he won; and won a lot.

Witt was one of the best distance runners in North Iowa for two full seasons, and at the state track and field championships in May he showed the rest of the state how good he was with individual titles in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs. He leaves behind his days in St. Ansgar with school records in three distance events. He has the fastest 5,000-meter time ever.

"I want to be able to be fit enough to run and race and win, without being in pain," Witt said. "I got the best of the both worlds. I won, and I got to learn from that."

Saints head coach Drew Clevenger didn't mince words about Witt's legacy.

"As good of a runner that Riley is, he's a better kid," he said. "We'll miss him. He set the bar awfully high. He's among the best to ever do it."

Yet Witt rarely ever stepped inside the high school. And he almost didn't run.

Homeschooled

The Witt household has deep Christian roots. Riley's parents, Al and Jill, have been proponents that Riley's first platform is faith, the second is running.

Riley is rooted in his faith. He prays before every race and puts his two fingers to the heavens after crossing the finish line of a race, more times than not in first place.

"He used running as a platform," Al said.

Riley, his younger brother, Regan, and all of the Witts are homeschooled.

Jill says homeschooling numbers across the nation are on the rise.

She would be correct.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s experimental Household Pulse Survey conducted in March 2021, the number of households that reported homeschooling increased from 5.4% to 11.1% by the fall semester.

"We didn't have a lot of places around here that we could go get a Christian education," Jill said. "The schools have been great to work with."

None of the Witts really fought their parents on it. Riley compared it to Zoom when he got older as most of the classes and homework assignments were online.

"It is definitely not for everybody," Riley said. "I liked learning on my own."

The option of open enrolling to play sports is still available for homeschooled kids. The family lives in the Osage school district, but opted to have all the kids play for St. Ansgar.

"At the time, we looked at both," Jill said. "I had plugged into a MOPS (Moms of Preschoolers) group, and most of the people I knew in that group were from St. Ansgar."

Once upon a time, Riley was not a runner. His first love was football, and he was a multi-sport athlete.

One conversation changed it all.

From fun to serious

Jill was a runner high school, but never pushed her kids to run. For awhile, it was viewed as a way for the Witts to have quality family time. Regan, Riley's younger brother, was not the biggest fan of running.

"I was dragged into it," Regan said.

Riley, on the other hand, enjoyed it.

But Riley's favorite sport was still football. And at St. Ansgar, football is king. So he was talking into being a part of a storied program under Clevenger.

Until Jill made a deal with her oldest son.

She suggested Riley run cross country in eighth grade, and if he finished top five in his first race, he'd stick it out for the remainder of the season.

He won.

"It kind of started from there," Riley said. "I won all the other meets in eighth grade, and I had no training."

And so started the balancing between cross country and football. He'd run two-mile races, change into his football gear right after, and start making tackles.

Yet the more he won, the more he loved running. Before high school, Riley made the choice to run for the Saints and do nothing else.

"I know I made the right decision," Riley said.

Lot of unlucky breaks

Fair or unfair, Riley's shortcomings on the biggest stage were heightened due to his regular season success throughout his four-year prep career.

His freshman year of cross country, he finished 16th in the field and back then, the top 15 individuals qualified for the state meet in Fort Dodge. His track season, he qualified in two events but didn't medal.

"It went as well as it should have for how much work I put into it," Riley said.

His sophomore year of track was wiped out by COVID-19. He qualified for the state meet in cross country on the strength of plenty of wins plus a conference and district title.

Being in shape was not a problem. Riley spent hours upon hours getting his body in the right condition, eating the right foods and doing everything possible to be ready to run at a high level.

"When Riley gets focused on something, he is going to do it," Al said. "The little things ... it is not just running, it is learning. It is a lot more than running, it is racing and mental toughness."

Sometimes, you just get unlucky.

Riley's junior year, right before the state track meet, he came down with a sickness. He went all out for a victory in the 800-meter run Saturday morning and didn't get it. He was burned out for the 1,600 a couple hours later.

"We knew what he was capable of doing," club coach Ben Tilus said.

Then his senior year, the week of the Class 1A state qualifying meet, he was sick again. This time, he admitted after winning the race, he almost wasn't sure if he'd run.

His breathing was hard and heavy. Everyone close to him knew he was far from the dominant runner who didn't lose a regular season meet in his final two years as a prep.

"That was probably the worst race ever," Al said.

Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge is a course meant for a state meet. It has hills that sneak up on you. Its open atmosphere allows for everyone to converge at various points.

It is a course where Riley expected to contend, but he had never reached that. His finishes in the previous three years were 27th, 23rd and 34th.

"It is a brutal course," Riley said. "Running a 5k when you're in high school, is not so much physical as is mental."

His parents don't see his cross country career being a failure. Even with those accolades at the state meet not being reached, their pride in Riley never wavered.

He was, after all, a three-time conference and district champion. He won more regular season meets in the span of two weeks then most win in a career.

"The code is either you win or you learn," Jill said. "Sometimes, it is good not to win."

Riley, because of the person he is, thinks differently.

"Definitely my reputation was people are like 'Yeah, he can't compete when it comes down to it,'" he said.

Through four cross country seasons and two track seasons, Riley had four medals to show for it. He wanted more. He wanted that elusive state title. Whatever it took, he wanted to be on top.

Point to the winter months of 2021-22 as the reason why.

Intense training

When club coach Ben Tilus started the XLR8 Performance Lab in Ankeny a couple years ago, he needed runners to believe in what he was selling. Riley was a runner who really intrigued Tilus. So he reached out via Instagram.

"This kid could really do some things," Tilus said. "I thought maybe it was a time he would be interested."

There was some uncertainty initially. What sold Riley was the science behind Tilus' vision. The blood work, figuring out Riley's VO2 max and designing workouts with that info, it spoke to Riley in a way nothing else did.

"Without that guidance, I wouldn't be as nearly as good as I am now," he said.

Tilus recalls Riley's VO2 max numbers to be in the 70s, an elite number. Through various testing, the two formed the founding that running the 800 and 1,600 were his best events that would get the most out of his body.

"He's got the power aerobically and anaerobically," Tilus said. "He can handle the hurt and his body is pretty good at adapting to whatever situation it needs."

Riley went down to Ankeny and received the workouts for this winter. Some days Riley absolutely hated it. Still, he knew it would pay off.

The training broke down like this:

Four workouts a week.

Take a day off every other week.

Two to three easy runs for eight miles at a 6 minute, 30 second pace on a treadmill.

Sprint workouts at the indoor track at Waverly. Twelve 400s, 12 100s.

Hills.

Wednesday tempo runs, beginning at six miles building to 11 miles.

Intervals.

"Mileage wasn't crazy," Riley said. "It was awful."

He also got stronger. Riley has always been a skinny kid, but he started to gain a little muscle and strengthen his core.

Through much of the meets during indoor and outdoor track season, he was dominant. He knew what he did over the cold winter was going to pay off during the spring.

His coaches knew it, too.

"He came into the season with a great foundation of conditioning and that allowed him to start at a high level," Clevenger said.

So began the final chapter of Riley's athletic career in a St. Ansgar jersey. And the ending couldn't have been scripted better.

Grand finale

The first indication Riley felt like he was elite on the track was at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival in 2021, dubbed as a last-chance qualifier for the Drake Relays.

Some of the best athletes from around the state converge at Iowa City West High School. Riley needed a fast time to get into the mile for Drake.

"Not many coaches would do that, but (Clevenger) did," Riley said.

Riley ended up qualifying and finishing in the top-15 on the blue oval. In his second trip to the Drake Relays, he qualified in four events but ran in three.

Riley finished second in the 800. He let a gap form between Newton's Jackson-Mace Maynard and Sioux City North's Gabe Nash and tried his best to close it.

"I was in good position and Gabe soars past, and I'm like 'Who is this mountain of a man?'" Riley said. "I should have went with him at 500 meters."

In the distance medley relay, he anchored the Saints to a medal. They were the only 1A program in the field. He finished top five in the 1,600 when temperatures cooled down significantly.

Was that a springboard a month later for state?

"The mile, early on, was going to be his best race," Clevenger said. "Foot speed played a little bit into it, too. He blew away my expectations of what he was going to do in the 800 from when he started as a freshman."

Riley has never thought of himself as a true two-miler. Still, it is part of the distance triple crown, and it was in his sights to win three individual state championships and one relay state title.

When he made his move with 1,000 meters to go, Witt expanded his lead and never let anyone come near him. It was the first state title by a Saint in that event since the 1970s.

"It is not a round number, people don't expect that," Riley said. "It was kind of over at that point."

What followed are two races that are still engraved in his mind.

Earlham's Jayden Dickson passed him with 100 meters to go on the anchor leg of the DMR and the open 800 to send Witt into second place. His dreams of four state titles were dashed.

Riley was far from happy.

"I was in a dark place at that point," he said. "Really heart-wrenching in that moment. I went off the track and closed my eyes until the mile."

His inner circle noticed it, too.

"I told Jill or Kiki or somebody 'He's not going to be beat in that mile,'" Al said. "He realized it was my time to shine."

"More than most, I got to see the background," Connell added.

Riley is a firm believer that the Drake Relays and state championships are not set up for distance runners who excel at the mile to have success. It is at the end of the meet schedule and the final race the distance crew runs.

Yet Tilus knew, and so did everyone else, what was coming.

"I never really worry too much about the mile," he said. "I knew there wasn't really a strong challenger. He was so confident throughout the weekend."

Riley didn't trail in four laps. He shot to the front and no one came close. Afterwards, he kneeled down and thought of his grandfather, who passed away a few years ago.

His grandfather never got to see him win a state title. All the emotions then flowed through.

"I ran it for him," Riley said.

It was the finality to a prep career where Riley got over the "choker" label. He not only had one state title, but two in the same weekend.

And eight state career track medals.

"He was going to do everything in his power to leave the high school track fans in awe," said Connell, Riley's girlfriend.

"Winning at the highest level at state is tremendously hard," Clevenger added. "He took all the steps he could, over his four-year career, to maximize his natural talent."

A challenging decision

On April Fools Day, Riley decided to have a little fun. He posted on Instagram that he was verbally committing to run at Oregon, one of the premier programs in NCAA Division I.

Got 'em.

"He shared with us after the fact," Al said.

In reality, the final two schools on Riley's radar were Iowa State and Division II Northwest Missouri State. With Connell transferring to the Cyclones, coupled with running for a standard Big 12 power, they immediately jumped to the forefront.

Until Riley noticed a trend.

"They originally told me a certain time and I hit that," he said. "Then when I called them, they pulled that rug from underneath me. I don't think that's the place for me."

So he re-engaged with the staff at Northwest Missouri State, took an official visit and committed to the Bearcats program before the state meet.

He'll join former Garner-Hayfield-Ventura prep Reece Smith in a green and white uniform.

"As I talked to more coaches and different schools, I was like 'Wow, some of these coaches don't know what they're talking about,'" Riley said. "When (assistant coach) Wick (Cunningham) said he was willing to work with Ben (Tilus), maybe this is where I'm going to go."

As the decision got closer, Connell knew he was going to be Missouri bound.

"It just seemed the right fit with the right teammates and the right coaches as well," she stated. "I'm just so excited for him."

It will be the first time Riley will have in-person classes after being taught by his mom and virtually. Jill has full faith he will succeed academically at the next level.

"The campus is small, intimate, I think he is going to thrive," she said. "He'll be fine. He's ready."

Al's favorite story about Riley comes from seventh grade, when Northwood-Kensett's wheelchair star Wyatt Willand couldn't get over the curb to get onto the track, Riley was there for a helping hand.

It brought him to tears recalling the story.

"It is not about running, it is about relationships," Al said. "It is about life."

In essence, that is who Riley is a person. He'll go out of the way to help someone. He'll talk to fellow distance runners at meets. He'll even take a photo or two.

There's the competitive fire, the science aficionado and the kid who rarely had a frown on his face. That is how people around Riley will remember his time in North Iowa.

"I'll miss Riley the person first," Clevenger said.

Riley believes the legacy he is leaving is a good one. He hopes that someone else will break the records he set during his four years as a Saint.

He knows what he accomplished. Some may call him a choker. Some will call him an unquestioned winner.

He knows his stature at St. Ansgar.

"I worked hard enough to be up there," Riley said. "I think all of it is part of the plan. If I won everything, I don't think I'd be as excited as I am for college. My high school career is almost ideal leading up to college.

"I am satisfied with what I've done in high school and proud of it."