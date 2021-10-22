Panthers trust Pentegill's vision, turn it into district title

There was a vision that Michael Pentegill had with his Central Springs boys cross country team.

With all seven of the varsity runners back from a state qualifying team a season ago, Pentegill went with a unique approach.

"Regular season, we run tired," Pentegill said. "We will peak when it matters most."

Clayton McDonough wasn't sure if it would work.

"We got to meets and I'd be gassed just running warm ups," he said.

Coach knows best.

The Class 1A No. 8 Panthers overtook 15th-ranked Newman Catholic for the second straight meet, leaving Thursday's Class 1A state qualifier with 73 points and a district title at Newman Catholic High School.

When the scores were unofficially tallied, Bryce McDonough was jumping and cheering for joy. There were pictures being taken near the football field.

They held the state qualifying banner with nothing but smiles across their faces.

"It feels great man," Bryce said. "We came in not knowing what could happen. We beat them fair and square."

Central Springs loaded its season with six meets in 16 days in the month of September. The times weren't ideal, but the placements showed what Pentegill thought could be possible.

It finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the first three meets. It turned in a third place finish at its home meet, first place at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Invitational and a runner-up performance at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"We'll hit our strides at the conference and district meets," Pentegill said.

Those meets were a trial run for what the last two weeks have been.

The Panthers, after being behind Newman Catholic in every meet they went head-to-head in from the first seven weeks of the season, triumphed at the Top of Iowa Conference meet on Oct. 14 then duplicated it on Thursday.

It was a 13-point triumph at the conference meet and 12 points at the state qualifier.

"I believed in my team since the start, but honestly, I didn't think we'd get them," Clayton said. "As the season went on, Jordan and Carter were getting better, me and Bryce even getting better."

One of the biggest reasons for the past two performances have been the depth behind Bryce and Clayton, who reeled in top-5 finishes on Thursday.

Carter Lanphere and Jordan Ryner ran sub-19 minutes to place inside the top-20. Both of them turned in second-team all-conference performances at NIACC also in sub-19 minutes.

"I encouraged them positively," Pentegill said. "The times will come down, trust the process, do the training and trust me. They're reaping the benefits."

After a 16th place performance out of 16 teams at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge last October, Central Springs believes it has the pieces to contend for a top-10 finish.

Bryce is in medal contention and Pentegill believes Clayton could push for a medal, too.

"We were there before, we can do it again," Bryce said. "We belong."

It'll relish in its accomplishments for the next few days then prepare for next Saturday. And it was clear that Pentegill had this planned out from the beginning of fall practice.

All seven runners executed it to a winning formula.

"It helped our endurance, definitely our mental toughness too," Clayton said. "It made us better runners, helped our strategy."

