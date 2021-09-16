Osage's Johnston continues to stack up with the best, earns another top-5 finish

"I wanted to go for a PR, but the heat kind of prevented that," Witt said. "I like to get some fast ones in with some better weather. I think I'm (racing) smarter. I've simmered my ego."

Joey Ringo finished seventh for Newman Catholic.

Ames took the boys team race with 32 points. Clear Lake ran its first meet with its full varsity lineup and was second with 67 points. Jack Crane made his season debut and ran 18:27 to place 13th.

The gap between the Lions first runner in Joe Faber (10th, 18:25) and their fifth runner Jaden Wright (21st, 18:46) was 11 places and 21 seconds. The five were in a pack through the first two miles and maintained that nearly all the way to the finish line.

"I had Joe and Leo get out together, but some those guys in the group of five were ready to go," Havens said. "(Jack) makes a huge difference. Those first few meets didn't even feel right. I was really happy to shock everybody."

Forest City was third with 99 points. It has a consistent top-2 with Hovinga and Carson Strukel, but the gap between Strukel and their No. 3 runner Parker Sharp was 52 seconds.

Still, Indians head coach Kamille Goepel believes the gap between them and Clear Lake is going to shrink.

"I think they're getting closer," she said. "They have made improvements from the first meet to now. Between our second, third, fourth, they have shifted the gap. They'll get there."

