Osage's Johnston continues to stack up with the best, earns another top-5 finish

Katelyn Johnston was tested at the state cross country meet last fall in Fort Dodge. She was tested again at Drake Stadium for the state track and field meet.
That was in the postseason. In two of the last three meets this regular season, Johnston has put herself up with some of the better runners in the state of Iowa and in the Midwest.
And she's pulling in top-5 finishes.
The Osage junior went up against three ranked runners from Class 4A No. 4 Ames and Johnston bested one of them, finishing in third place after navigating the 5,000-meter course at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in 19 minutes, 43 seconds.
"I was real excited I've been able to run with them," Johnston said. "It is fun to run with different people to see where I stack up. I think I've been doing better knowing my competition."
The Little Cyclones, powered by their low-five in the top-10, cruised to the Clear Lake Invitational team title with 24 points. Class 2A No. 16 Clear Lake edged Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic 103-109 for second place.
The Lions were without Anna Feuerbach for their home meet. Still, they were able to fend off the Knights for the second time this season.
"I still feel like we have a solid five," Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said. "Not having Anna hurts a little bit, but I thought they had a good race."
Johnston was consistently in third for most of the race behind the eventual winner Claire Helmers and runner-up Marley Turk. The goal was to stick with Turk and see what could happen.
It didn't happen, yet Johnston believes this, coupled with a fourth place finish at the All-American Invite last Saturday, can push her towards a potential medal in more than a month at Lakeside.
"It is showing me that I can do good," Johnston said.
Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan continued her stellar freshman season with a fifth place performance in 21 minutes flat. She was followed by Forest City's Lili Nelson.
"It was nice to see her work up the field," Havens said. "Every time I saw her, she had passed another girl."
Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride finished in eighth and Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas placed ninth.
"She was pumped about that," Knights head coach Mike Schutt said. "She's running well. She has goals and she's meeting those goals."
Three area athletes went 1-2-3 in the boys race, won by St. Ansgar's Riley Witt in 16:25 then Forest City's Joey Hovinga (17:05) and Central Springs' Bryce McDonough (17:18).
Witt led wire-to-wire and never gave Hovinga or McDonough any chance of catching him.
"I wanted to go for a PR, but the heat kind of prevented that," Witt said. "I like to get some fast ones in with some better weather. I think I'm (racing) smarter. I've simmered my ego."
Joey Ringo finished seventh for Newman Catholic.
Ames took the boys team race with 32 points. Clear Lake ran its first meet with its full varsity lineup and was second with 67 points. Jack Crane made his season debut and ran 18:27 to place 13th.
The gap between the Lions first runner in Joe Faber (10th, 18:25) and their fifth runner Jaden Wright (21st, 18:46) was 11 places and 21 seconds. The five were in a pack through the first two miles and maintained that nearly all the way to the finish line.
"I had Joe and Leo get out together, but some those guys in the group of five were ready to go," Havens said. "(Jack) makes a huge difference. Those first few meets didn't even feel right. I was really happy to shock everybody."
Forest City was third with 99 points. It has a consistent top-2 with Hovinga and Carson Strukel, but the gap between Strukel and their No. 3 runner Parker Sharp was 52 seconds.
Still, Indians head coach Kamille Goepel believes the gap between them and Clear Lake is going to shrink.
"I think they're getting closer," she said. "They have made improvements from the first meet to now. Between our second, third, fourth, they have shifted the gap. They'll get there."
