North Iowa Pacesetter: Doughan breaks Clear Lake record in freshman season

She doesn't like pictures and she doesn't like sweating.

What Addison Doughan does like is running. In her freshman year at Clear Lake, she's running well.

Well enough to consistently be its top finisher in every meet. Well enough to routinely place in the top-10 in nearly every meet. Well enough to at one point, enter the Iowa Associations of Track Coaches (IATC) top-30 individual rankings in Class 2A.

And this week's North Iowa Pacesetter ran well enough to break the school record for the fastest time by a Lions cross country runner with her time of 20 minutes, 13.79 seconds at Saturday's Steve Johnson/Dan Hutson Invitational.

"I was pretty shocked, I was just kind of running," Doughan said.

It broke the previous record of 20:25 held by Gretchen Jones since 2015. Doughan may have been shocked and surprised, but her head coach was far from it.

Tyler Havens felt in the very first mile time trial of the season in which Doughan ran a 5:18, coupled with her first meet a couple weeks later, that her breaking the school record was doable.

"That didn't shock me," Havens said. "I guess I didn't know if it would happen this early. How things have progressed, I'm not really surprised."

Doughan's mom, Stacy, told her about cross country when she was in seventh grade. Initially, it was viewed as a sport to stay in shape for basketball.

Then Doughan started to win races. Slowly but surely, it started to develop into a passion. It helped that her classmate and childhood friend, Reese Brownlee, has been by her side.

"I didn't even know what it was and (Stacy) said, 'You should try this,'" Doughan said. "I was like 'Wow, we're really good at this.' I feel like if I keep running, I will definitely improve by junior and senior year."

At the Washburn Classic last fall, commonly referred to as the state middle school cross country event, Doughan finished in 20th place after running a two-mile time of 12:32.8.

As she as transitioned into her freshman year, there was no expectations for her to immediately step into the Lions varsity group and become the No. 1 runner.

"I knew that we would be better than last year," Havens said. "We would do that with every workout and time trial. They've been feeding off of that. They keep showing up each week."

Yet that's exactly what happened.

At the first meet of the season at Newman Catholic in August, Doughan finished in fifth place in 20:54. She bested Lili Nelson and Maggie McBride, two runners that ran at the state meet in 2020.

Not too shabby for a runner who when the season started, didn't think she'd be this good.

"It takes a lot of time and practice to succeed," Doughan said. "I've put a lot of work and effort into this sport."

Her mindset is to get out front and don't look back. She prefers to be the runner being chased, rather than the chaser. That has been an adjustment so far this season since Doughan has yet to pick up a win.

"They usually pace me and if I stick up with them, I'll get a good time," she said. "This year is a lot more challenging. I know it is making me better."

Watch her run and she is relaxed in her form and breathing. In Saturday's meet at Wartburg, Havens called that race her smartest of the season.

"She has the desire to compete up front, and I want her to do that, but for her to race like we race," he said. "I have been really impressed that it has been so consistent."

What makes the feat more impressive is that Doughan wasn't feeling the greatest. It marked the second straight meet where she stated she was not feeling good. At the Algona Invite last Monday, she said she was dizzy for most of the race.

"Your mind might tell you your body is tired, but your body has more in you," Doughan said. "I relaxed even though I might feel sick or hurt, I can still push through. I'll still have a good race no matter what."

Doughan has aspirations to be a part of the Lions qualifying for the Class 2A state meet as a team. She'll likely be at the front of the pack. It is something she viewed as a goal from the first practice in early August.

She hasn't shied away from that goal or what running has meant for her.

"I feel like our team is elite," Doughan said. "I like being a good runner, it means I'm in shape. Our sport is other sports punishment."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.